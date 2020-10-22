Don't wait for Black Friday: There's 25% off Simba mattresses if you order now

If you’ve been thinking of treating yourself to a supremely comfortable Simba Mattress you might not need to wait for this year’s Black Friday mattress deals : Simba’s best mattress , the Hybrid Pro, and its best-selling Hybrid mattress are both available for 25% off right now. This deal is for a limited time – it’s currently set to expire on Monday 26 October – and may be the best mattress deal from the firm until the end of next month when with any luck we'll see an official Simba mattress Black Friday deal . The discount can save you up to £242 on the Hybrid and £333 on the Hybrid Pro.

You don’t need a Simba mattress discount code to get this mattress deal: just choose a Hybrid or Hybrid Pro mattress and it’ll be automatically deducted.

Simba UK mattress deal | 25% off the Simba Hybrid and Hybrid Pro at Simbasleep.com

Simba has slashed 25% off its Hybrid and Hybrid Pro mattresses, which are its best-selling mattress and its best mattress respectively. Both mattresses are supremely comfortable, with the Pro adding two extra layers for a 3cm deeper sleep. The discount should be applied automatically at checkout.View Deal

Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals

What’s the difference between the Simba Hybrid and the Simba Hybrid Pro?

Both mattresses offer exceptional comfort and the peace of mind of a 200-day guarantee, and they combine patented pocket springs and luxury memory foam to great effect. You can read our in-depth Simba mattress review here. The Hybrid is particularly good for back or side sleepers.

The Pro takes the Hybrid and turns it up to 11, with an extra comfort layer, double the spring count and a 3cm deeper top. Its extra layers mean it’s better suited to hot sleepers than the Hybrid, although it’s just as good for those of us who aren’t so warm too.

Find out our predictions for the holiday sales this year: