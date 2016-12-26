De'Longhi EC680.BK Dedica Coffee Machine now £99.99 for today only!

Coffee connoisseurs should look this way, as Amazon has this amazing deal going right now on the De'Longhi EC680.BK Dedica Coffee Machine.

For today only, that's a Boxing Day only deal people, you can pick up this sexy and streamlined coffee machine from Italian coffee experts De'Longhi for just £99.99.

That is one super tasty deal as just yesterday this machine was priced at £199.99, which is the price it will return to in just over 14 and a half hours.

View deal now.

Indeed, that huge 50 per cent saving makes this not just one of the best deals we've seen on Boxing Day, but all year, with it rivaling even the best Black Friday coffee machine deals.

You've got to get it in black for the fat 50 per cent to be knocked off, however, black never goes out of fashion and, well, just look at the thing - phwoar! The Italians really do like making pretty things don't they?

One day only people. ONE. DAY. ONLY!