Could this be the first real image of the Google Pixel Fold?

This blurred image could be the first real look at the Google Pixel Fold, Google's challenger for the crown of best foldable phone. Google's folding phone is expected to go head to head with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The image above is a screenshot from a video posted to Twitter from reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, who has been sharing details about Google's foldable for some months now. Speaking exclusively to The Verge (opens in new tab), he says that this particular clip of a prototype in action is over a month old.

When will the Google Pixel Fold launch?

The smart money says that the Google Pixel Fold launch date will be 10 May, which is when Google is hosting its annual Google I/O event for developers. The actual on-sale date is likely to be a few weeks alter in June.

The Pixel Fold is believed to have the same Tensor G2 processor asthe Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, with a 5.8-inch design that unfolds to create a 7.6-inch tablet. Google reportedly claims a very impressive 24 hour battery life (rising to 72 hours in a special low power mode), and says this is the "most durable" hinge on any folding phone so far. It'll be running Android 13 without any manufacturer customisation and will of course be upgradeable to Android 14 later this year.

It's all very impressive, although the price is higher than many expected: according to latest reports, you're looking at a price in the region of $1,700 – similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.