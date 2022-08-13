Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On 10th August 2022, the Samsung Unpacked 2022 (opens in new tab) happened, announcing to the world a whole new range of Galaxy products. The new collection unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Samsung has been hitting it out of the park this year, especially with its new smartphone releases on the S22, and now the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s new tablet-phone hybrid, that comes with a bigger and longer lasting battery, improved cameras and thin lightweight design. For more specs and features, check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review (early verdict) (opens in new tab).

Like the Z Flip 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be launching on 26th August 2022, giving you plenty of time to get your pre-orders in. Many mobile providers are offering free gifts when you pre-order the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 with them, including free 12 months of Disney+, free Galaxy Note Pack and money-saving trade-in offers.

Below, we’re found the best pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 so you can get your hands on this new handset on the day it’s released.

Where to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Here, we’ve put together a list of quick links which will take you straight to your retailer or provider of choice so you can quickly pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This list is a mix of mobile phone providers and third party retailers. Mobile phone providers like EE, Vodafone and Sky Mobile will offer you monthly contract deals where you’ll pay a one-off upfront cost followed by a fee each month to pay off the cost of the phone. With retailers like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis, you’ll pay for the entire cost of the phone immediately, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset will arrive SIM free.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £45.81 per month at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £45.81 a month at Samsung. When you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Samsung, you can trade-in your old device for up to £580 off your order. Customers will also receive 12 months of Disney+, Samsung Care+ insurance and a Galaxy Note Pack for free.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £59 per month at Sky Mobile (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £59 a month at Sky Mobile. This 24 month contract is on the 256GB capacity model and has an upfront cost of £36. If you pre-order with Sky Mobile and trade-in your old Samsung, they’ll give you £250 off your order.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £60 per month at Virgin (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £60 a month at Virgin. This 36 month plan comes with 2GB data, no upfront costs and equals to £52 for the device and £8 for the contract. For more data, you can choose from 5GB (62), 25GB (£63), 100GB (£64) and unlimited (£77). Free 12 months of Disney+ included.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £62 per month at Vodafone (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £62 a month at Vodafone. The 36 month plan with a 24 month 25GB Airtime plan has an upfront cost of £49 or you can build your own phone plan with Vodafone. Free 12 months of Disney+ included.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £64.98 per month at O2 (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £64.98 a month at O2. If you choose the 1GB data plan, you pay a £30 upfront fee on a 36 month contract with a monthly rolling airtime plan. Free roaming and 1 month of Disney+ is included. For more data, choose the 30GB plan for £73.97 a month or the unlimited plan for £74.97 a month. These two plans are both £30 upfront and come with 6 months of Apple Music for free.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £83 per month at EE (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £83 a month at EE. This pre-order deal is on the 40GB data plan and has an upfront cost of £150. Alternatively, you can choose the 100GB data plan for £87 a month and a £100 upfront cost. There are plenty of options to choose from at EE, including smart benefits like money off your monthly bills when you trade-in your old Samsung.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: £86 per month at Three (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 from just £86 a month at Three. This 24 month plan comes with unlimited data, minutes and texts, and has an upfront cost of £100. Free 12 months of Disney+ included.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost?

Prices on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are £1,649 (UK) and $1,799 (US) on the 256GB device. If you want more capacity, the 512GB model is £1,769 / $2,009 and the 1TB model is £2,019 / $2,249.

For more deals on Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones, have a look through our deals widget below.