Coronavirus home test kits: When they'll be on sale, where to buy and more

Soon you'll be able to test if you've got coronavirus, and recovered from it, in just 15 minutes using a coronavirus home test kit. These will be available from retailers such as Boots and Amazon shortly, according to a director of Public Health England (PHE).

The UK government has ordered 3.5 million coronavirus test kits, initially targeted at key workers, with many more on the way. The kits are currently being tested.

In a statement to the UK government's Science and Technology Committee made on March 25, Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said:

"In the near future people will be able to order a test that they can test themselves, or go to Boots, or somewhere similar to have their finger prick test done.

“Several million tests have been purchased for use. These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do.

“Once they have been tested this week and the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community.”

However, FullFact reported health minister Edward Argar clarified Professor Peacock's comments on March 26, saying “good progress” was being made with the testing kit's development, but he "[didn’t] want to set an artificial timeline” and would not give a specific date for these tests' availability.

How do coronavirus home test kits work?

The tests take the form of antibody tests, done with just a prick of the finger. You'll be able to pop the blood into a well on the test stick and it will check if the user has developed coronavirus-fighting antibodies. Wide availability of these tests will allow key workers like doctors, nurses and supermarket employees to be able to return to work if they have had and recovered from the virus.

However, before retailers like Amazon and Boots are allowed to distribute the blood-testing kits, they have to be road-tested in a laboratory to ensure they're working as required. This is not anticipated to be completed by the end of March.

There's also currently no word on how much the kits will cost. Keep checking back: we'll provide links to where you can find the kits, how much they'll cost and more as soon as the information becomes available.

More on coronavirus: