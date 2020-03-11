The best cleaning products for Coronavirus, according to the EPA

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a list of the best Coronavirus cleaning products, to help you ensure your home and work environment is as germ-free as possible. These are the cleaning products you should be arming yourself with to try and ward off the virus.

For more cleanliness precautions you should be taking, see our guide to where to buy hand sanitizer, and our run-through of the correct hand washing steps. Check out the full list from the EPA here.

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner | $2.97 at Walmart

This Multi-Surface Cleaner promises to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, and is an approved Coronavirus cleaning product. This pourable cleaner can be used neat for spot cleaning, or diluted to clean large surfaces like floors. Suitable for use in kitchens and bathrooms as well as the rest of the home.

UK shoppers: Browse the Dettol (Lysol) range at Waitrose & Partners

The EPA list is focused on US products. Lysol products feature repeatedly on the EPA list of Coronavirus cleaning products – in the UK, Lysol is known as Dettol. Browse the range at Waitrose for equivalent products, from sprays to wipes.

Lysol Power Plus Toilet Bowl cleaner | $2.49 at Walmart

This approved Coronavirus cleaning product has a thick formula and an angled nozzle that helps you reach tricky areas. It should ensure your whole entire toilet bowl is clean, deodorised and sanitised. There's also a lavender-scented version, if you prefer.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes | $41.99 for 700 at Quill

This 700-pack of disinfectant wipes might be slightly bigger than you were hoping for, but it'll certainly last you a while – which might be a good move right now.

Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner Spray (6 bottles) | $95.99 at Staples

This fast-acting bleach disinfectant has broad-spectrum efficacy. Pick up a multi-pack of the spray version of this cleaner at Staples.

Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Cleaner | $43.09 at Office Depot

A non-spray version of this bleach cleaner is available at Office Depot. This bumper pack contains 128oz of cleaner.

