Cheap smart security camera deal: Get an Alexa-connected smart home camera for just £20!

A smart security camera is one of the simplest and easiest ways to upgrade your home's security, enabling you to check in from anywhere, and get alerts on your phone if anything unusual is happening.

But they've always been a costly buy – until recently. In the last year or so, we've seen great smart security cameras become available for under £50 for the first time… and now we've got one from a reliable company for under £20!

Normally £29.99, the TP-Link Tapo C100 is currently 30% off, meaning you can get it for just £20.49 from Amazon right now! This is a fantastic cheap smart security camera deal.

TP-Link's more budget-focused cameras have really impressed us in the past, and this one has a solid feature list for the price.

Full HD video recording will mean you can clearly see what's going on in your recordings, while night vision of up to 30m means it's just as useful when the lights are out.

It has motion detection, which can trigger a recording and send a notification to you on your phone. It can even connect to other smart home devices, to turn the lights on, for example. And there's two-way communication built-in, so you can hear what people in the room are saying, and you can talk back to them using a speaker.

For the privacy-conscious, this is actually a great option, because it doesn't record your videos to the cloud. They record to a microSD card (not included), and you can review and save them easily from the app. And the camera has an easy-to-enable privacy mode, for if you want to make sure someone is comfortable being in the same room as it.

And the TP-Link Tapo C100 works with Alexa, so if you have an Echo Show smart screen, you can just ask to see the camera's feed on it.

