Cheap Eve mattress deal could save you nearly £250 this January

Eve has launched a major January sale, with big price drops across it's excellent mattress range. If you've been waiting around for a decent Eve mattress discount code or deal, here you have it. This sale also extends to bedding, with big price drops on bed linen and frames, too.

Sadly, the Eve Premium Hybrid (number 2 in our best mattress ranking), isn't included in the sale, but there are big discounts on both the Original and the Lighter ranges. The wallet-friendly Lighter mattress now starts at just £194 instead of £299. That’s not much money for a very comfortable mattress.

All of Eve’s mattresses make good use of memory foam for maximum comfort with a firmer, supportive base to deliver a very comfortable sleep. We’re not quite sure you’ll “wake up dancing” as the Eve website suggests, but you’ll definitely get a decent night’s sleep: Eve mattresses isolate your movement from your partner’s and don’t get too hot. Not sold on Eve? Head to our cheap mattress deals roundup to see what the other big brands are offering right now.

In our Eve mattress review we praised the mix of support and comfort from its high density base layer and memory foam top layer, which we found was very good at isolating motion so you don’t disturb your partner. We also liked the cooling layer, which solves a problem that affects some other memory foam mattresses: where they can get awfully hot, the Eve doesn’t try to cook you as you snooze. You’re toasty rather than toasted.

The Eve mattress is a little firmer than some similar models, but there’s a no-quibble 100-night trial period so you can put it through its paces to make sure it’s the right mattress for you. There’s also a 10 year warranty for extra peace of mind.

More places to save: