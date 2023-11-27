Build a smart home for under £225 with these cheap Cyber Monday deals

With over 300 million smart homes around the world, it’s hard to believe some people don’t have any smart devices in their home. If this is you and you’ve finally decided to dip your toe into the world of smart homes, I’ve found the best Cyber Monday deals that will help you create an entire ecosystem for under £225!

Below, I’ve found the best smart home deals from Amazon Echo, Philips Hue, Ring and Blink. These discounts are on smart displays, the best smart bulbs , the best security cameras and the best video doorbells , and having any or all of these gadgets around your home makes daily tasks easier and protects your home from potential threats.

If you buy the following smart home devices together, your total will come to £223.96, thanks to the Cyber Monay sales !

Echo Show 5 (3rd generation): was £89.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

Get 50% off the Echo Show 5 in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. This third generation smart display and speaker has a wide 5.5-inch touch screen and has a built-in camera so you can make video calls to your friends and family. It can stream music, play TV shows, set timers, read out recipes and much more… and it’s now just £44.99!

Philips Hue A60 E27 smart bulb 1100 (2-pack): was £94.99 , now £66.49 at Philips Hue

Save £28 on the Philips Hue smart bulbs in the Cyber Monday sale. Suitable for most fixtures, these two E27 smart LED bulbs let you bring smart light anywhere in your home and instantly set the mood with millions of shades.

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight: was £124.98 , now £62.49 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor + Floodlight is now half price at Amazon. Available in black, this wireless battery-powered security camera has an HD floodlight that lights up to 700 lumens for clear views of your home. The camera has motion detection sensors, two-way audio and works with Alexa. This deal also comes with a free trial of the Blink subscription plan.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd generation): was £99 , now £49.99 at Argos

Get the Ring Video Doorbell for under £50 in the Argos Black Friday deals. With a Ring video doorbell, you’ll never miss a parcel or visitor again as you can see, hear and speak to whoever’s at your door in real-time from your phone or tablet. This second generation model has 1080p HD video, built-in sensors and is super easy to set up.