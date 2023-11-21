Bowflex adjustable barbell hits lowest ever price in Amazon Black Friday Sale – don't miss out!

It's got a whopping 47% off and across other products too

Bowflex barbell
(Image credit: Bowflex)
Bryony Firth-Bernard
By Bryony Firth-Bernard
published

The Black Friday fitness deals are rolling in thick and fast, from cheap Fitbit deals to cheap Garmin watches. However, if you’re in need of some new home gym equipment, one deal that’s massively caught our attention is this adjustable barbell from Bowflex, which has been reduced from $749 to $399.99 – the cheapest it’s ever been! 

BowFlex SelectTech Curl Bar:

BowFlex SelectTech Curl Bar: was $749, now $399.99

Save 47% off of this barbell and curl bar set from Bowflex, which adjusts from 9kg to 36kg. Perfect for your home gym and performing a variety of upper and lower body exercises.

View Deal

When we reviewed the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell we gave it five stars and dubbed it the "ultimate home weight" that "enables you to perform a range of exercises without having to clog up your living room with barbells and weight plates." This is because it adjusts from 9kg to 36kg at just the spin of a dial and also comes with a base box to keep it in, so it's compact and easy to store.

However, that's not the only deal Bowflex currently have on offer, as they've also slashed the price of other popular pieces of equipment, including their adjustable kettlebell, dumbbells and more. See all the offers below:

We have tons more deals pages to help you shop smarter this Black Friday, like these roundups of the best Nike Black Friday deals and Adidas Black Friday deals. If you're also after wearables, check out these cheapest Apple Watch offers.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸