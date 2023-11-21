Bowflex adjustable barbell hits lowest ever price in Amazon Black Friday Sale – don't miss out!

The Black Friday fitness deals are rolling in thick and fast, from cheap Fitbit deals to cheap Garmin watches. However, if you’re in need of some new home gym equipment, one deal that’s massively caught our attention is this adjustable barbell from Bowflex, which has been reduced from $749 to $399.99 – the cheapest it’s ever been!

BowFlex SelectTech Curl Bar: was $749 , now $399.99 Save 47% off of this barbell and curl bar set from Bowflex, which adjusts from 9kg to 36kg. Perfect for your home gym and performing a variety of upper and lower body exercises.

When we reviewed the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell we gave it five stars and dubbed it the "ultimate home weight" that "enables you to perform a range of exercises without having to clog up your living room with barbells and weight plates." This is because it adjusts from 9kg to 36kg at just the spin of a dial and also comes with a base box to keep it in, so it's compact and easy to store.

However, that's not the only deal Bowflex currently have on offer, as they've also slashed the price of other popular pieces of equipment, including their adjustable kettlebell, dumbbells and more. See all the offers below:

