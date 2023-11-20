I'm a runner and these are my favourite picks from the Adidas Black Friday Sale

Runners come in many shapes. I'm the kind of shape that loves running but is far from being the fastest kid on the block. My strength is having tried dozens of the best running shoes in the past – useful when creating content about running, which is what I do for a living. And as a runner, I'm genuinely excited about Adidas' Black Friday sale!

Shop the Adidas Black Friday Sale (Running)

One thing everyone needs to know about runners is that there is no such thing as having enough shoes. There are always gaps in your rotation, after all! Or shoes being used up, and the foam becoming less responsive. Holes appear almost continuously in the uppers, conveniently around the time when the shoe you've been eyeballing is on offer.

Which is why I'm excited about these Adidas running deals. Some of my favourite running and trail running shoes are on offer, and so are accessories that really need replacing (my current running cap is a bit naff). Below are the shoes I'm considering myself and will likely buy this Black Friday. For offers on other brands, check out my roundup of the best Black Friday running deals, and the only ASICS Black Friday deals you need to see this year.

Adidas Adizero Adios 7 Women's Running Shoes: was £120 , now £60 at Adidas

Good for training and racing, Adidas' Adizero Adios franchise has been a fan favourite for a looooong time. The midsole is composed of a mix of superlight Lightstrike and resilient Lightstrike Pro, making the shoes both lightweight and super responsive. Also present are the TORSIONRODS, which add a soft stiffness that increases force transfer in each stride. Now half-price off!

Adidas Terrex Speed SG Trail Running Shoes: was £140 , now £98 at Adidas

Low profile and raring to go, the Adidas Terrex Speed SG means business. Its waterproof upper helps keep the water out, while the Continental Rubber outsole ensures you can kick yourself off the ground no matter how slippery it might be. Save £42 on this capable trail shoe this Black Friday!

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Men's Running Shoes: was £165 , now £132 at Adidas

The Ultraboost needs no introduction. Now in its 22nd iteration, these plush running trainers feel right at home on the street, thanks to the bubbly BOOST midsole, Linear Energy Push system and the Continental Rubber outsole. This shoe's upper is made with a high-performance yarn which contains at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. Save £33 now at Adidas!

Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 GTX Trail Running Shoes: was £150 , now £90 at Adidas

Durable, waterproof trail running shoes don't come in a more handsome package than the Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2.0 GTX. Sporting all the top tech from Adidas, including the Lightstrike midsole cushioning, Continental rubber outsole, and waterproof Gore-Tex, the Agravic Flow 2.0 GTX has it all. Save £60 right now!