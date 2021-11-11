Black Friday begins with a bang at Lovehoney: 20% off everything for Singles' Day

We're well into November and the Black Friday deals are hotting up. But there's none hotter than this Lovehoney sale that knocks 20% off everything for one day only. They're calling it Singles' Day and it's the perfect time to treat yourself to something to liven up those long, dark evenings. To claim, just enter the code SINGLESDAY at the checkout.

Sex toy brand and retailer Lovehoney – 'the sexual happiness people' – make a wide range of gadgets and accessories for all tastes, genders and setups. And there are no exclusions in this sale, so you know you're free to shop for whatever you want If you're not sure what you want or need a bit of inspiration, we have guides to the best Fleshlight, the best dildo and the best vibrator to help you out. You'll also find a selection of less sexy offers in our best Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our pick of the event here...

Fleshlight Flight Pilot male masturbator: was £49.99, now £40 at Lovehoney with code SINGLESDAY Fleshlight Flight Pilot male masturbator: was £49.99, now £40 at Lovehoney with code SINGLESDAY

The Flight Pilot tops our list of the best Fleshlights, and with good reason. This bestseller has a discreet outer, a soft, tantalisingly textured inner, and a twist case to adjust the suction level to your tastes. Knock 20% off with the SINGLESDAY code.

Lovehoney Couples' Sex Toy advent calendar: was £120, now £96 at Lovehoney (save £24) Lovehoney Couples' Sex Toy advent calendar: was £120, now £96 at Lovehoney (save £24)

Get ready for December with the sexiest advent calendar you've ever seen. Reveal one of 24 mini sex toys and accessories each day in the run-up to christmas. This one's aimed at couples, but there's also one for single women and single men.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator: was £99.99, now £80 at Lovehoney (save £19) Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator: was £99.99, now £80 at Lovehoney (save £19)

Clitoral suction stimulators are the new big thing in women's sex toys, and Womanizer is the brand to buy. This bestseller is rechargeable and waterproof, and comes with 6 intensity levels.

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals