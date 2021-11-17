Yet another ace Amazon Black Friday deal sees Fitbit Charge 4 down to lowest ever price

The Fitbit deals just keep on coming with the Charge 4 now at its lowest ever price at Amazon. The only question is whether Amazon will add a cheeky extra discount when the Black Friday sales start for real – this is described as an 'early Black Friday deal' which isn't quite the same thing. Anyway, whatever they're calling it, like Amazon's other current Fitbit offers, this is among the best Black Friday fitness deals so far.

• Buy Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon.com for £95 – save £35!

• Shop all Fitbit deals at Amazon UK

Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers this market-leading brand makes. It's a good value as is, at full price, but this early-Black Friday deal at Amazon drops the price to its lowest ever, until the end of the month. If you want something a little more stylish, don't forget the Fitbit Versa 3 is just £155 at Amazon right now, saving you £45 (23%).

Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker: was £130, now £95 at Amazon Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker: was £130, now £95 at Amazon

This deal gives you a £35 saving, for the lowest ever Amazon price on this excellent fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor, if you please.

Or how about the latest model?

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 4

Unlike its predecessor, Fitbit Charge 4 comes with built-in GPS so you can track your activities more precisely without needing to have your phone on you all the time. Should you want to have your phone on you, you can also use the Fitbit Charge 4 to control your mobile's Spotify app from your wrist.

The improved Active Zone Minutes system tracks your overall activity levels. This means it scores you higher for intense exercise than for going for a quick 200 steps around the neighborhood. This can give you a much better understanding of just how 'active' you were during the day/week and prioritises exercise that really elevates your heart rate.

The Fitbit Charge 4 has a battery life of 'up to' 7 days – dependent on GPS usage – and you can pay in shops with it thanks to the Fitbit Pay feature. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors your heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, and has 15+ pre-loaded exercise profiles. You can track your goals all day, then have it monitor and rate your sleep at night.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit App, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. Smartwatch-style notifications are also included.

Perhaps controversially, as you can see from our Fitbit Charge 5 review, we don't rate it much above the Charge 4. So at this price, we say 'get stuck in!'

