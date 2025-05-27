Forget Garmin – this affordable smartwatch deal is far too good to miss

A Garmin may be at the top of your wishlist if you’re looking to buy a smartwatch that can keep track of all your fitness and outdoor pursuits, but (sadly) they don’t come cheap. Good news – Amazon has reduced the price of the Bip 6 from Amazfit, and it’s packed with plenty of Garmin-style features, but it will cost you less than £70.

The Bip 6 from Amazfit has always been considered a cheap smartwatch, just shy of £80, but now you can now snap it up for just £65.99 at Amazon. However, its low price shouldn’t be scoffed at, as this wearable is packed with features that you’d find on a regular Garmin, including GPS, a 2000-nits AMOLED screen, and even downloadable maps with turn-by-turn navigation (which you’d typically only find on Garmin’s more expensive models).

Amazfit Bip 6: was £79.90 now £65.99 at Amazon With 140 workout modes, offline maps, built-in music storage, GPS and the ability to respond to texts straight to your wrist, the Amazfit Bip 6 is a very capable wearable for those looking for feature-rich smartwatch at a low price.

It comes with plenty of health and wellness tracking features too, including sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, blood oxygen levels, and both physical and mental fatigue (Readiness Score). Plus, you’ll find over 140 workout modes (including Hyrox) and, thanks to its 5ATM water rating, you won’t need to worry about sweat, rain, or water affecting your watch’s performance.

Battery life is also very solid, lasting up to 14 days. You can also upload music to the Bip 6, so that you can listen to your tunes offline, as well as receive calls and texts straight to your wrist. The only things you can’t do are directly take calls (as there’s no built-in mic) or make payments, but you can respond to texts. All in all, it’s a great package for a very small price.