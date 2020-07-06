The best July sales and deals 2020: it's Summer Savings week on T3

The July sales are now in full swing and to help you get the very best deals, this week – starting Monday July 6 – is Summer Savings week on T3. What that means is that we'll be digging through the sales to hunt down those unmissable bargains, so if you're looking to save some money on things for working from home or to keep you entertained indoors and out during a summer staycation then T3 is the place to be.

Retailers are currently slashing 70-percent (or more) off their stock, making now a brilliant time to grab a deal. They're doing this because there's such heavy competition between stores, to tempt people into spending money again and because shopper numbers in the recent weeks has been close to zero.

We've scoured the web to see what sales are on right now and we're able to say that there are LOADS. We've listed the best of the current July sales and deals below.

Happy shopping!

Best July sales:

Amazon.co.uk Summer Sale

The Amazon Summer Sale runs from Monday July 6 to Sunday July 12 and has deals across the whole store, including Echo devices, Garmin sports watches, electric toothbrushes and much more. Basically, everything you need, but don't want to pay full price for.View Deal

John Lewis July sale

The John Lewis sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. There's up to 70% off womenswear, up to 70% off menswear, and much, much more.View Deal

Currys July sale

The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines.View Deal

Goldsmiths July sale | 50% off

The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.View Deal

Lovehoney July sale | 50% off

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie in its sale. There are loads of new items in the sale while several of the products from previous sales have now been discounted even further.View Deal

Best July tech sales:

Amazon.co.uk July sale

Looking for some cheap tech? The Amazon sale is offering deals on everything from hard drives, cables, monitors, printers, webcams, keyboards and much, much more. Basically, if you're looking for discounted technology Amazon is the way to go.View Deal

Currys July sale

Curry's is THE place to buy tech. The Currys sale is offering up to 40% off over 100s of product. Those products include Apple iPads and Apple Watches, laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, 4K TVS, as well as more boring things, like fridges and washing machines.View Deal

eBay July sale

Looking for some discounted technology? eBay could be for you. As well as big discounts on used products, eBay also hosts a number of outlet/clearance deals from the likes of Currys, AO and more.View Deal

Argos July sale

The Argos sale is offering discounts on thousands of tech products. You can save on everything from iPads to instant cameras and e-readers to gaming headsets. Order your items by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery.View Deal

John Lewis July sale

The John Lewis sale has hundreds of discounts on electrical goods and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. If you're looking for anything, from a smartwatch to a washing machine or TV, John Lewis will have a deal for you.View Deal

Park Cameras July sale

There are some massive deals currently available are Park Cameras, with discounts available on digital cameras, lenses and all accessories. One particular standout deal is a mega cashback on Sony equipment. View Deal

Best July clothing, watches and jewellery sales:

Goldsmiths July sale | up to 50% off

The Goldsmiths sale is offering a massive 50% off diamond engagement rings, luxury watches, necklaces, bracelets and lots more. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.View Deal

Schuh July sale

The Schuh sale is knocking money off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footwear from brands including Adidas, Base London, Converse, Dr Martens and many more. Students can get a further 10% off.View Deal

Office July sale | up to 70% off

The Office sale sees discounts of up to 50% off Office branded styles. You can also save money off brands including Timberland, Office and Ugg and if you don't want Boots, you'll be pleased to know that you can also get up to 50% off trainers. There's free UK standard delivery on all sale orders over £60.View Deal

Boohoo July sale | 70% off everything

Get up-to 70-percent off everything in the Boohoo summer sale! That's everything from women's fashion, shoes and accessories. Prices start at just £1, and stocks won't last, so hurry!View Deal

Urban Outfitters July sale | 50% off

Urban Outfitters is one of the best summer sales around (we've already made the most of some of the deals) with 50-percent off men's and women's clothing, and home accessories. There are plenty of styles on offer, but stock is limited, so once it's gone, it's gone for good!View Deal

Tommy Hilfiger July sale | up to 50% off

You can get up to 50% off selected items across women, men and kids fashion . All your favourites from last season are on sale now. Make sure you don't miss out!View Deal

Adidas July sale | up to 50% off

Adidas has an online outlet where you can get up to 50% off brand-new Adidas goods. All items included are clearly marked and the discount is applied automatically, with Adidas' sports and style ranges included. Save on clothing and trainers.View Deal

Nike July sale | up to 50% off

Checks over stripes? Not to be outdone, Nike also has a 50-percent off sale. Like Adidas, both sports and style lines are discounted, with discounts on trainers, hoodies, T-shirts and more. If you join Nike's free loyalty scheme (NikePlus), you can get unlimited free delivery.View Deal

Clarks July sale | 50% off

Save up to 50-percent on men's, women and kids shoes at Clarks, PLUS get an extra 10-percent off a second reduced item. You can get free standard delivery on orders over £60, and there's free returns as well.View Deal

Vans July sale | up to 50% off

Vans are classic shoes which will never go out fo style, so it's worth trying to pick up a pair in the sale. You can save on men's, women's and children's styles, as well as clothing and accessories.View Deal

ASOS July sale | 50% off

Perhaps the biggest style sale around – this has come at exactly the right time. ASOS is advertising discounts on 'warm-weather wins', that's everything from shorts to T-shirts, dresses, and more.View Deal

Topshop July sale

It would be ridiculous for Topman to have a sale and for Topshop to be charging full price for everything, so you'll also a find a sale at Topshop with the same massive savings – including a limited-time sale of 50-percent off summer dresses.View Deal

Topman July sale

The Topman January Sale is offering up to 30% off summer shirts and swim shorts, as well as discounting a number of styles and products. That's a ridiculous saving and as you'd expect at those prices, lots of items are selling fast. Check it out now so you don't miss out.View Deal

H&M July sale | 50% off

H&M is also offering some huge discounts in its sale – up to 50% of women's, men's and kids' clothes, its Divided range and H&M Home items so you can update your home and wardrobe on the cheap while stocks last. View Deal

Hollister July sale | 50% off

Californian clothing company Hollister is running a sale with up to 50-percent off, so it's a great place to check out if you want a stylish, warm puffer jacket or hoodie to see you through the colder weather.View Deal

Next July sale

Next sales are legendary. The fashion brand has reduced selected lines in womenswear, menswear, kids clothing, and homeware, so you can fill your wardrobe and house with stylish essentials for less money.View Deal

Debenhams July sale | 50% off

Debenhams is offering up to 50% off in its mid-season sale. So that's 50% off womenswear, menswear, and home furnishings. There's also up to half price beauty and fragrance, up to half price handbags and up to 50% off electricals including coffee machines, hairdryers and lots more.View Deal

Very July sale | 70% off

Very has some great offers with up to 70% off selected women's, men's, kids' fashion and footwear. This sale is massive with over 7,000 items on offer so if you want to refresh your wardrobe ahead of summer, it's worth checking out.View Deal

Best July home sales:

Amazon.co.uk July sale

The Amazon sale is offering deals on home favourites such as electric toothbrushes, booze, lawnmowers and coffee machines. Basically, everything you need to fill up your home. There are also deals on beauty products, clothes and more. View Deal

AO.com July sale

Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical items? Then check out the sale at AO.com. With offers across brands such as George Foreman, Nespresso and Samsung, you can spruce up the house with new gadgets. There are almost 1,000 offers in the clearance sale, but hurry because when they're gone they're gone.View Deal

B&Q July sale

Planning some home decorating and DIY? B&Q have some excellent clearance deals currently running on outdoors, garden, kitchen, decorating, lighting, tools and more.View Deal

Dunelm July sale | up to 50%

Looking to freshen up your house for summer? Save money on bedding, curtains, furtiture, lighting and more in the Dunelm Summer Sale.View Deal

Lakeland July sale | save up to 60%

The Lakeland has sale is slashing prices by up to 60-percent, with deals on cookware, bakeware, coffee machines, kitchen essentials and more.View Deal

Le Creuset July sale

The Le Creuset sale is offering up to 50% off items including cookware sets, dinner plates, stoneware dishes and cast-iron casserole dishes. It's not the biggest selection but the savings are big, so if you want some premium cookware without the premium price then head over to this sale before it ends.View Deal

Hotel Chocolat July sale

Who doesn't like cut-price chocolate? You can currently save up to 50-percent on Easter chocolate from the luxury brand. There's everything from giant eggs, bundles, H-boxes and more.View Deal

Best July beauty and grooming sales:

Boots July sale

The Boots sale is offering up to half price on selected makeup selections, triple points on select electrical products, 25% off selected No7, and 1/3 off selected fragrances. Keep an eye on this sale as we expect it to ramp up as the month goes on.

View Deal

The Body Shop July sale | 50% off

Take a look through The Body Shop's selection of sale items. There are some fan favourites available at amazing prices, so stock up whilst it lasts and ensure you have all of your beauty essentials. Free delivery on orders over £30View Deal

Dyson July sale

Dyson's beauty products are expensive, but thanks to a few deals on the Dyson website, they're not a bit more affordable. You can save on the Airwarp and the Supersonic hairdryer.View Deal

The Fragrance Shop July sale | 60% off

Want to smell good for summer? The fragrance shop is currently discounting select lines by 60-percent. There are big name brands included in the sale, with the likes of Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Paco Rabanne. View Deal

Amazon.co.uk July sale

The Amazon sale is offering deals on beauty favourites such as makeup, makeup brushes, nail polish and more. Basically everything you need for an at-home spa day. There are also deals on tech, clothes and more.View Deal

Best July outdoors and fitness sales:

Go Outdoors July sale

Fancy a lovely warm jacket for those winter walks this year, or maybe a new family tent for a camping trip? Then head over to the Go Outdoors sale where the retailer is offering discounts of up to 60%. There's also free next-day delivery when you spend £50 or more and Go Outdoors promises to beat any other retailer's price by 10%.View Deal

Wiggle July sale

Whether you like to run, swim or cycle you'll want to head over to Wiggle right now where you can save up to 50% off running shoes, cycle clothing, triathlon clothing and more. Just the ticket to get yourself kitted to tackle those New Year's fitness resolutions.View Deal