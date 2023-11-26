I'm a streaming expert and these are my 8 best deals for Cyber Monday

I have spent most of my life using and writing about streaming services and devices. As the former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice, I've reviewed plenty of them too. And so, I always hunt down some great streaming bargains each Cyber Monday, to take advantage of myself. I also like to share with others.

There are certainly plenty to recommend this year, including from Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku, so if you want to make your TV smarter, enhance your everyday viewing, or want to try out a new streaming service, now's a great time.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 , now £44.99 at Amazon

Even though it's only recently launched, the latest flagship Fire TV Stick has a great discount already. It is superfast, thanks to an upgraded processor, plus Wi-Fi 6E compatibility makes sure that its internet connectivity is stable, too.

Apple TV 4K (2022) 64GB: now £149 with a £20 gift card for free at Apple

Apple isn't reducing the price of its products this Black Friday, but you do get a £20 Apple Store gift card when you purchase an Apple TV 4K box. That could be spent on a couple of movies, or any future product. You also get three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was £199.9 9, now £159.98 at Amazon

No mere streaming box, the Android-based Nvidia Shield TV is so powerful that its ideal for gaming too – either through downloadable apps or Nvidia's own GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. You can also use the device as a Plex hub if you have a library of your own digital content. Check prices: Currys £189.99 | Very £189.99

Chromecast with Google TV 4K: was £59.99 , now £39.99 at Argos

The Chromecast with Google TV is a little different to the older Chromecast devices in that it also has its own front end and access to a plentiful supply of streaming apps. This model supports 4K HDR video.

Sky Stream with Sky Entertainment and Netflix: was £26 per month , now £19 per month at Sky

Sky Stream is essentially a Sky Glass without the TV bit. So you get all of the streaming capabilities, including the full Sky TV experience, in a small box you can use with your own set. This package costs £19 per month for 18 months and includes Sky channels and a Netflix Basic subscription.

Now Mega-Bundle – Entertainment, Cinema, Sports: was £54.97 per month , now £27 per month at Now

Get yourself streaming membership to all of the Sky Entertainment, Cinema and Sky Sports channels, plus on demand, for six months for just £27 a month. You even get Now Boost thrown in to give you 1080p streaming and surround sound.

Roku Streambar: was £129.99 , now £59.99 at Argos

This is an unbelievable deal when you consider that the Streambar doesn't just give you the full Roku streaming experience, including access to thousands of services and apps, but a 4.0 speaker system too. It's compact and ideal for improving your TV's smarts and audio capabilities.

Paramount+: was £6.99 per month , now £3.49 per month at Paramount+

Paramount+ is home to the Star Trek TV series, Halo, Yellowstone, plus movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. It usually costs £6.99 per month, but this Black Friday deal gives you the first three at half price.

These are my favourite deals I've found so far. I'm still looking out for others and, if I find any more that tickle my fancy, I'll update this piece as and when.

