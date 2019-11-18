Currys Black Friday deals 2019: get Black Friday prices NOW

Black Friday 2019 is on Friday November 29 but the Black Friday deals from many retailers have started already. One of those retailers that has gone all-out Black Friday two weeks before the big day is Currys, which is already running it's 'Why Wait?' sale promising that if the price you pay in this sale goes lower on Black Friday then it will refund you the difference. So basically, Black Friday at Currys is NOW.

Along with Amazon's Black Friday deals, we'll be keeping a close eye on the Currys PC World Black Friday sales as a) it's a great retailer as evidenced by its recent T3 awards win and b) it has had some nice discounts during previous Black Friday sales. The best of the Currys Black Friday discounts are listed below, and this page will be regularly updated throughout the sale period.

When is the Currys Black Friday sale?

The Currys Black Friday sale is on now, basically, except it's called the 'Why Wait?' sale.

In the past, Currys has referred to its Black Friday sale as the Black Tag event and it will be using that name again for Black Friday 2019.

In 2018, it kicked off its Black Tag event in the run-up to Black Friday and the event also ran over the weekend and through Cyber Monday on Monday 2 December.

For 2019 Currys promises the same again, saying: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions." Currys also says that there will be more big savings on Cyber Monday.

As for when the aforementioned "lead up to the big day" starts, we're guessing about a week before Black Friday itself, so from Friday 22 November or perhaps a little earlier.

But you don't have to wait for the Black Friday / Black Tag sale to get Black Friday prices at Currys...

(Image credit: Currys)

Currys 'Why Wait?' early Black Friday sale

You can get Black Friday prices at Currys right NOW. That's because on Wednesday 13 November, Currys launched its 'Why Wait?' sale with a Black Friday Price Guarantee: if the price of anything that you buy in the Why Wait? sale is lower on Black Friday then Currys will refund the difference.

Here's how it works:

1. Purchase a qualifying product between 13th November & 21st November 2019.

2. Register your details within 14 days of purchasing.

3. If the price for your registered purchase drops on Black Friday, you can claim back the difference between 17 and 31 December.

4. You'll receive your cashback via bank transfer within 21 days of your claim being successfully validated.

Ready to shop and get your Black Friday guaranteed prices? Here are some of the best Currys Black Friday deals available right now in the Why Wait? sale.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer | Was £499 | Now £279 | Save £220 at Currys

A stand mixer is a kitchen essential and KitchenAid makes seriously good stand mixers – and usually with a seriously high price, but not right now. Choose between the black or latte colour finishes and you get a machine with a 300W motor, 4.8 litres of capacity, 10 speed levels and five accessories with a massive saving of £220. That's almost half price and Black Friday prices are GUARANTEED so you can whisk, beat, mix and knead worry-free.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Dyson is another of those brands where you think "I'd happily pay for the quality but I'd rather pay less" and so this deal for the V8 cordless at under £300 is perfect. You get up to 40 minutes run time, it comes with an additional hard floor head and motorised tool and converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner in seconds. it's a real all-rounder at a very nice price.View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater | Was £399 | Now £299 | Save £100 at Currys

Stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter with this Dyson fan which heats or cools, depending on your preference. Features a powerful 2000W motor, a remote control and a nine-hour timer. Simply adjust the temperature to the exact degree and choose from 10 speed options and enjoy that delicious cooling or warming air (and that equally delicious discount).View Deal

Fitbit Inpire HR + Google Nest Mini bundle | Was £138.99 | Now £74.99 | Save £64 at Currys

Track your fitness activities and heart rate with ease, using the Fitbit Inspire HR. Automatically connects to the Fitbit app where you can track your weight loss progress along with other useful metrics. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, too, making this deal all the more irresistible – it's two Christmas presents for under £75.View Deal

Save up to £800 on QLED and OLED 4K TVs at Currys

You'll find 42" smart TVs here as well as huge 55" and 65" sets from the likes of Samsung, Sony and LG with massive discounts of up to £800. So whether you're thinking about making your first jump from HD to 4K or you fancy a bit more screen real estate for your movies and games without breaking the bank these are the 4K TV deals for you. There are Freesat and Freeview sets in the sale so you can choose your desired receiver.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 55" 4K TV | Was £1,599.00 | Now £1,099.00 | Save £500.00 at Currys

This is our pick of the Black Friday TV deals at Currys. A lovely, big 2019 OLED 4K TV from LG which features HDR, Dolby Atmos, catch-up TV and 4K streaming and Freeview HD with Freeview Play / Freesat HD. Everything about this TV is excellent and remember – if the price drops any lower on Black Friday (we very much doubt it will) then Currys will refund you the difference.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020KXXU 43" 4K TV | Was £379.00 | Now £329.00 | Save £50.00 at Currys

If your budget is a little tighter but you still want to enjoy a Christmas of stunning 4K TV viewing then take a look at this 42" Samsung set for just £329. It has catch-up TV and 4K streaming with 4K picture upscaling, works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, has built-in Wi-Fi plus three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports and an optical audio out.View Deal

Save up to £300 on LG sound bars at Currys

The picture quality on TVs gets better and better but if you've recently invested in a new 4K TV you might have noticed that the audio quality is still somewhat lacking. You can fix that problem by adding one of these discounted sound bars from LG and save yourself up to £300 in the process. There are a dozen different ones to choose from in the sale and they all come with six months of Spotify Premium so you can enjoy great sounding music as well as TV and game audio.View Deal

Save up to £450 on fridge freezers at Currys

If you're planning to stock up on food for the Christmas break then you'll want a fridge freezer that's up to the job and these LG and Grundig units are definitely that. They all come in steel finishes, feature frost free technology and you can choose between standard sizes or a massive double-doored American style fridge freezer which has had its price slashed from £1,299 down to £849 saving you a massive £450.View Deal

Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm & 55-200mm lens | Was £599 | Now £399 | Save £200 at Currys

The Canon EOS M100 features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and a range of automatic shooting modes – or you can take full manual control as your confidence grows. The included 15-45 mm f/3.5-6.3 lens offers a wide-angle view for landscapes and portraits, while the 55-200 mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is ideal for capturing wildlife and details.View Deal

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with 18-55mm & 75-300mm lens | Was £499 | now £349 | save £150 at Currys

At this very attractive price of under £350, the Canon EOS 4000D DSLR is a great introduction to DSLR cameras. The 18-megapixel sensor is up to 19 times larger than one you'd find on a smartphone while the included lenses (one standard zoom lens and telephoto zoom lens) provide you with a range of shooting options.View Deal

Sony Xperia 1, 128 GB, Black | Was £849.99 | Now £649.99 | Save £200 at Currys

The 6.5" 4K, HDR, 21:9 aspect ratio OLED screen on the Sony Xperia 1 is a thing of true beauty and makes watching movies on the go a fantastic experience, and at £200 off it's usual price, buying one is a pretty nice experience, too. Features Android 9 (Pie), triple 12MP main cameras, and 8MP front camera and 3330 mAh battery for all-day use. It's also available in purple for the same cheap price.View Deal

Shop all Why Wait? deals here

What will the best Currys Black Friday deals be?

We can look back to Black Friday 2018 to get some idea of what we might be able to expect for Black Friday 2019, but also to what Currys is already saying about this year's sale on its Black Friday page.

Last year, Currys discounted 4K TVs, games consoles, gaming PCs, Google smart speakers, kitchen appliances and much more over Black Friday both online and in store.

And in July 2019, in its summer Black Tag event to take on Amazon Prime Day, notable discounts included Google smart speakers and Pixel phones, Acer Chromebooks, Sony 4K TVs, Nespresso coffee machines and Shark cordless vacs.

In fact, the Google devices sale had its own section on the Currys website for Black Friday and we're expecting something similar again this year. That's because in September 2019, Amazon announced a whole load of new Alexa powered products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. It's almost certain that Amazon will offer discounts on at least some of these products (and on lots of its older Alexa-powered devices for Black Friday) and so Google is likely to respond in kind. After all, it's not going want Amazon to use the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period to get even more Alexa devices into people's homes. So expect discounts on the Google Home Mini, the Google Nest Hub and new Google Nest Hub Max as well as money off Nest cameras and video doorbells. And since Amazon doesn't sell Google devices, Currys will be one of the UK retailers where you'll find those discounts.

For Black Friday 2019, Currys says: "You'll be pleased to know that we'll have Black Tag deals running in the lead up to the big day, which will see prices reduced across many major television brands. On Black Friday itself, you can expect to find yet more awesome promotions. If you've been delaying getting yourself a new TV, the Black Tag period is the perfect time to snap up a 4K bargain."

In other departments, Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles and PCs and laptops from "the world's premier brands including Alienware, Apple, Asus, Dell, LG, Lenovo and Samsung."

Why should you expect some great Xbox and PlayStation deals? Because this will be the last Christmas before the new PS5 and Xbox are released later in 2020, so it's the perfect time to snap up one of the current-gen consoles on the cheap.

One advantage that Currys has over Amazon is that you can order online and swing by the store to collect the item later – or pop into the store to check out the product in person before you order it. Below, Currys lists five reasons why it believes it's a great place to shop during the Black Friday sales:

Free delivery on every product or reserve online and collect in store in minutes

You won’t find it cheaper from any other major retailer

Protect your new product with repair & support plans from Team Knowhow

Expert product set up, installation and in-store tutorials from Team Knowhow

Your Plan flexible credit

What if you want to return an item you buy in the Currys Black Friday sale?

Currys has just posted its Christmas returns policy for 2019 and it's good news if you are planning to buy Christmas gifts from the rertailer over the Black Friday sales period. Any items purchased between October 31 and December 24, 2019, can be returned until January 15, 2020. So that means you can buy your Christmas gifts at a saving in the Black Tag event worry-free as the recipient will have three weeks from Christmas day in which they can return the product to Currys for refund or exchange.

Once the Currys Black Friday gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!