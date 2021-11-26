Best Boots Black Friday deals: BIG savings on Liz Earle, Fenty Beauty, and more

Boots has dropped some of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals of any retailer so far. Boots reliably updates its offers on a daily basis, so each day can hold something new for the savvy deal-hunter. The discounts are coming thick and fast, so now is a great time to get involved.

With Boots' Black Friday sales well underway, there are lots and lots of beauty bargains to be nabbed ahead of Christmas. Beauty lovers can enjoy some serious savings across popular categories, including electrical beauty, in-store promotions, and online at boots.com.

Many of the deals have been live for some time now, but Boots is still quietly adding more up until the very end of the sale. Some of the best offers available right now include half-price Fenty and Liz Earle daily beauty deals, up to 20% off top-tier beauty brands and perfumes, while you also can grab £10 worth of Boots Advantage Card Points when you spend £60 or more on electrical beauty.

You can also save 15% when you spend £30 or over on the baby category. Below, we've pulled together some of the best beauty bargains we've been able to find today, but there are loads more to dive into on the website. Let's begin:

Boots Black Friday beauty bargains

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Bundle – now £35, save £16 Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Bundle – now £35, save £16

Strangely enough, this deal keeps showing the discount price and then back to the original price. It's worth including if, by chance, you happen to click on this link and it is indeed the discounted price. T3 thinks it's an extremely generous saving if you can get it at discount.

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Original SPF 50+ – now £26, save £6.50 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream Original SPF 50+ – now £26, save £6.50

Nourish your skin with this CC+ Cream containing SPF 50. It's the number one best-selling, award-winning, color-correcting cream that works beautifully as your full-coverage foundation, while also offering anti-aging properties. What's not to like!

Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Gel – now £12.60, save £5.40 Kylie Cosmetics Kybrow Gel – now £12.60, save £5.40

My Kybrow Gel is a must-have tool for creating a sleek and structured fuller-looking brow. A clear brow-setting gel that works to lock-in brow color and hold hairs in place with extreme holding power. It's also now

Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder – now £12.60, save £5.40 Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder – now £12.60, save £5.40

My Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Blush Powder offers a smooth and lasting velvet-matte flush of color with buildable coverage.