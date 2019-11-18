Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: the best offers and discounts

Black Friday 2019 falls on Friday 29 November but, as with every year now, many of the best Black Friday deals have already started to appear. And when it comes to the size and duration of the Black Friday sales it's hard to get bigger than Amazon.

Every year, Amazon breathlessly announces ahead of the sales event that THIS year will be its "biggest ever" event with thousands of discounts across products in its various departments.

For 2019, it's making that "biggest ever" promise again, confirming that the Amazon 2019 Black Friday sale will run for eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November. Ahead of that, the Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale will run from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November. Add in the Amazon Cyber Monday which then runs from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December and you have two whole weeks of deals, deals, deals.

Another Black Friday tradition is that Amazon offers a mix of multi-day discounts along with "Lightning Deals", which are only available for a limited amount of time – or until the product sells out. This will happen again for 2019 and, as happened last year, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Black Friday 2019 Lightning Deals.

Prime members also get access to grocery delivery service Amazon Fresh while new for this year, Fresh on Demand means UK Prime members in select postcodes pay just £2.99 per delivery on orders over £40 (free for orders over £120), or they can subscribe to Fresh Add-On of £3.99 per month for unlimited free deliveries.

There are also more ways to shop this Black Friday, including AR View, Showroom and Discover. AR View lets you see products in your home before you buy using augmented reality technology. Showroom lets you virtually stage Amazon furnishings in 3D in a living room setting. And Discover lets you browse items and refine your selection based on your personal preferences.

Looking back to 2018, we know that the Black Friday sales period was a massive success for Amazon: the retailer says that Cyber Monday 2018 was the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history. In the US, over five popular shopping days starting with Thanksgiving on the Thursday and continuing through Cyber Monday, Amazon says it broke records as customers purchased "millions more products over the five day period vs. the same period last year."

That record was then shattered by Amazon Prime Day 2019 in July when Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items throughout Prime Day, making it the largest shopping event in Amazon history.

In the UK, Amazon tells us that in the first eight hours of Black Friday 2018 (00:01 – 08:00), customers were shopping at record levels, ordering more than 100,000 toys and 60,000 beauty products during this time.

For Black Friday 2019, Amazon is adhering to the above formula of multi-day discounts and Lightning Deals but promising "more great offers than ever." (Well, it wouldn't promise less.)

When does the Amazon Black Friday sale start?

It has started now.

The Amazon Black Friday Sale will run for eight days, starting at 00:01 on Friday 22 November and running until 23:59 on Friday 29 November. It will then turn into a Cyber Weekend / Cyber Monday sale for another few days.

This eight-day Black Friday sale follows the same pattern as last year: in 2018, Amazon kicked off its Black Friday Week Sale on Friday 16 November, a week ahead of Black Friday itself.

Ahead of the main Black Friday sale, Amazon has confirmed to T3 that it will be running a Black Friday Countdown Sale from Monday 18 November until the end of Thursday 21 November. It has also confirmed that it will be running its Amazon Cyber Monday Sale from Saturday 30 November through Monday 2 December.

Our expectation, based on what happened last year, is that then, on the following Tuesday 3 December, Amazon will kick off a 'Countdown To Christmas Sale' which will feature a range of deals and that sale will run right up to midnight on Christmas Eve.

But of all these sales and mini sales, it's likely that the BEST sale prices will fall in the four-day Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

Let's bullet point those sale dates for easy reference (we'll update them if we get any new intel that suggests different dates or additional promotions):

CONFIRMED: Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale – Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November.

– Monday 18 to Thursday 21 November. CONFIRMED: Amazon Black Friday Week Sale – starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November.

– starts at 1 minute past midnight on Friday 22 November and ends at 23:59 on Friday 29 November. CONFIRMED: Amazon Cyber Monday Sale – Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December.

– Saturday 30 November to Monday 2nd December. T3 PREDICTS: Amazon Countdown To Christmas Sale – starts Tuesday 3 December and runs to 23:39 on Christmas Eve.

The best Amazon Black Friday deals, UK

The Amazon Black Friday Countdown Sale is now on, so you have two whole weeks of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to enjoy. We've listed the best of those deals below.

Let's start with deals on Amazon's own devices – Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers, Fire TV tablets and speakers... If it's on sale at a reduced price, we've listed it below.

It's not just Amazon's own devices that are getting pre-Black Friday discounts, of course. Here's our pick of other Amazon UK deals that are live right now...

Up to 20% off Christmas Trees

There's a range of pre-lit artificial Christmas trees to choose from, so whether you want a smaller 4-foot Scandinavian Blue Spruce or a huge 7-foot Victorian Pine tree, you're sure to find something to suit your tastes from this range of over 25 trees. And because they're artificial trees, once Christmas is over you can pop the tree into storage rather than out with the recycling. View Deal

Up to 60% off fragrances from Ghost, Vera Wang, Beyonce and more

Whether you're shopping for a Christmas gift or for yourself, you'll love these massive savings on popular fragrances from Paul Smith, Agent Provocateur, DKNY and many others. There are over 50 fragrances in the promotion so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

View Deal

Save On Nintendo Switch Consoles + Games

Over 25 different bundles are on offer in this Nintendo Switch sale at Amazon, so you can choose so you choose between a Nintendo Switch or a Nintendo Switch Lite plus a game from a selection including Luigi's Mansion, Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening, Just Dance 2019 and many more.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit B22 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £89.99 | Save: £44.99 (33%)

There's huge demand for Philips Hue smart bulbs whenever they drop from their usual high price, so we can see this Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit, which consists of two B22 bayonet bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge for over a third off its usual price in this early Black Friday deal being very popular.View Deal

Philips Hue Starter Kit E27 | RRP: £134.98 | Now: £99.95 | Save £35.03 (26%)

The E27 screw-in fitting version of the two-bulb Philips Hue Starter Pack is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals frenzy, shedding £35 or 26% off its RRP. As well as the two White and Colour Ambiance E27 bulbs you also get the all-important Philips Hue bridge so you can control your lights remotely.View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition | RRP: £179.99 | Now: £79.00 | Save: £100.99 (56%)

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is the best Nespresso machine you can buy and at just £79.00 it's at the best EVER price. The Nespresso Vertuo Plus uses larger capsules (each machine includes a welcome set with 12 large Nespresso Vertuo capsules) that result in an absolutely sublime cup of coffee. Treat yourself, or maybe get one for a coffee lover as Christmas gift.View Deal

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit | RRP: £75 | Now: £69 | Save: £6 (8%)

DNA testing kits are a real favourite in the Black Friday sales and a popular Christmas gift and MyHeritage has jumped into the sale early with this 6% discount on its test kit. Get your ethnicity estimate based on the DNA that you’ve inherited from your ancestors, covering 42 regions, including seven East Asian regions.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 128GB, Space Grey | RRP: £1,099.00 | Now: £985.00 | Save: £114.00 (10%) at Amazon

Get Apple's 128GB 2019 MacBook Air, in Space Grey, for the cheapest ever price of just £985. This new-generation MacBook Air only went on sale in October 2019 so this discount is very unexpected and very welcome! Click through to the deal to see discounts on alternative colours and storage options. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | RRP: £105.00 | Now: £64.99 | Save: £40.01 (38%)

Beat dark mornings with this Philips Wake-Up Light which simulates sunrise so you wake up naturally. It also features two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the light. The clock has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has ten personalised light intensities so you can adjust it to a level that suits you. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

Up to 48% off Tile 4 Pack + Echo Dot

If you're often misplacing things like your phone, your bag or your kids, then Tile is your answer. Attach a Tile tag to an item and if you lose it you can make it ring by using the app on your smartphone. And with the free Echo Dot in this deal you can simply say "Alexa, ask Tile to find my keys/bag/kids". There's a choice of Tiles on offer, with different ranges and battery life. Deal end date unknown.View Deal

The following deals all end within the next 24 hours, so if you see anything you like, hurry!

The best early Amazon Black Friday deals, US

In the US, the following Amazon device deals are on offer.

Up to 80% off select Kindle Books

Here's a fantastic deal where you can stock up on reading material for the holidays: save up to 80% off on Amazon's choice of top-rated Kindle books. Deals end on the last day of each month.View Deal

Save $5 on Fire TV Stick

Save $10 on Echo Show 5

Save $30 on Echo Show 8

Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite (7th Gen) for $69.99

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129

Save $50 on Kindle Oasis (Previous Generation - 9th - Closeout)

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs starting at $99.99

Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet starting from $39.99

Certified Refurbished Eero WiFi System for $249

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $99

Buy 2 Fire TV Stick 4K, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Activation

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Bundle and Save on Fire TV Stick 4K with Fire TV Recast (DVR) and an HD Antenna

Save 25% when you buy 2 Fire Kids Edition Tablets

Save 10% when you buy 2 Kindle devices ("All-new Kindle" or "Kindle Paperwhite")

Get 20% off a new Fire tablet with trade-in

Save $49 when you buy 2 Ring Spotlight Wired Cameras

Save $49 when you buy 2 Ring Spotlight Wire-free Cameras

Save $50 when you buy 2 Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablets

See more Amazon device deals here

Amazon.com is also currently running a Happy HoliDeals promotion where you can save money on a range of products ahead of Black Friday.

Browse the Happy HoliDeals promotion

What will the best Amazon Black Friday deals be for 2019?

Looking at what sold well last year as well as popular products in the July Amazon Prime Day sales gives us an idea of what sort of deals we'll be able to find at Amazon during the Black Friday 2019 sales.

We can definitely expect some of the best Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals to be on Amazon devices and services. That means savings on Echo speakers and screens, Fire TV Sticks and Fire Tablets, Kindle e-readers, and discounts on services like Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music, Amazon Video and Audible. We can also expect savings on Ring Video Door Bells and Blink Home Security Camera Systems as Amazon owns Ring and Blink.

Let's take a look at how those products were discounted last year to get an idea of what might happen this year.

In the UK, the Fire 7 tablet was reduced by £20 to £29.99, the Fire HD 8 from £79.99 to £49.99, and the Fire HD 10 was slashed by £50 down to £99.99. Amazon Echo smart speakers and Kindles also saw price cuts.

In the US, the Fire TV Cube dropped from $119 to $59.99, while the Kindle Paperwhite went from $119 to $79. The Amazon Echo was reduced from $99.99 to $69 while the Echo Plus went from $149 to $109.99.

So if we follow a similar pattern to last year, and to the more recent Amazon Prime Day, we could be looking at discounts of 30% right up to 50% on Amazon devices, putting us firmly in 'buy one get one free' territory which is great if you're shopping for Christmas gifts.

Amazon also recently announced new Fire TVs and a new Fire TV Cube so you can expect to see price drops on those items, too. Yes, they're very new so a price drop might seem unlikely but we think Amazon will be looking to sell a whole load of them over the Black Friday and Christmas shopping period.

The new Fire TV products are not the only devices that Amazon announced this year. In September 2019 it unveiled a whole load of new Alexa-powered devices which are listed below.

That's a lot of new products! We're expecting some great deals for them over Black Friday, whether that's price cuts on individual products or cheap bundles. It's also likely that we'll see some big price crashes on earlier Echo devices and Ring cameras as Amazon looks to shift old stock.

One product that we can see becoming an Amazon Black Friday and Christmas hit is the new Echo Dot With Clock, priced at $59.99 in the US and £59.99 in the UK. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review to see why we've given it a five-star rating.

The Echo Dot sans clock dropped to it's cheapest ever price of £22 on Amazon Prime Day in July 2019 and we know from our own data that it was a hugely popular purchase so we can see Amazon doing something similar with the Echo Dot With Clock for Black Friday, selling an absolute ton as a result. In fact, Amazon.com has now confirmed that the Echo Dot With Clock will go for just $34.99 (that's $25 off) in the US starting November 28, so it's quite likely that UK buyers could be looking at a price of £34.99.

As for the Echo Dot without a clock? Surely that's a contender for another massive price drop, maybe even hitting new low of $19.99/£19.99? You heard it here first.

We reckon the Echo Buds are ripe for an early price drop, too, or perhaps a nice bundle with Amazon Music HD, as Amazon tries to tempt people away from buying Apple AirPods – or the newly announced Apple AirPods Pro earbuds – for Christmas.

The best current prices for all of the newly announced Amazon devices are below.

Confirmed Black Friday Amazon device deals 2019 at Amazon.com

For US buyers, Amazon has now confirmed some of the Black Friday deals it will be offering on its own devices, which include Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TV tablets and speakers and more. Those dates and deals are listed below:

Starting November 22:

Fire HD 8 is $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet is $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition is $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet is $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite is $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle is $149.99 off – just $189.00

Starting November 24:

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube is $30 off – just $89.99

Starting November 27:

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit is $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack is $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug is $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Starting November 28:

Echo Dot with clock is $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot is $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto is $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) is $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 is $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show is $80 off – just $149.99

What about products that aren't made by Amazon? Well, looking back to Black Friday 2018, Amazon discounted a number of 4K TVs from brands including Samsung and LG, and it also knocked money off Chromebooks and notebooks. Outside of tech, there were discounts on clothes, watches, mattresses, coffee machines and much more.

Headphones are a hugely popular Black Friday staple. Last year we saw discounts on Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones and Bose SoundSport earbuds, a range of Beats headphones were reduced, as were headphones from JBL, Sony and Jabra. Expect similar, if not better, deals this year.

Speaking of Bose Black Friday discounts, here's a clue that Amazon will be discounting other products from the premium brand: Amazon US has a dedicated Bose Black Friday page. That's a big hint in our deal-sleuthing books.

What about Apple Airpods? Those are already 15% off their RRPat Amazon and have been for about three months now but they could see a further price cut come the end of November.

Best-selling toys last Black Friday included Lego Marvel Avengers, The Hulkbuster Smash-Up and Hasbro Gaming Connect4 Game, while other best-sellers included Hive Thermostats and the Waterpik Professional Water Flosser, so expect discounts on similar products this year. And if you want a cheap HDMI cable or two, there are likely to be some tasty offers in Amazon's already cheap Amazon Basics range.

Philips Hue deals are another Black Friday favourite so if you're after some extra bulbs or Hue accessories, we reckon you'll be in luck.

The best DNA testing kits also sold well last year, so expect savings on kits from companies such as AncestryDNA and 23andMe again in 2019.

It's also possible that the GoPro Hero 7 Black will get a price cut now that the new GoPro Hero 8 Black has been announced. We say "possible" because the Hero 7 Black is actually still part of the GoPro range, a spec bump down from the Hero 8 Black. The GoPro Hero 7 White, however, was discontinued when the Hero 8 Black was announced so that model seems primed for a discount over its RRP. (It's already had a £20 price cut to £159.99 at Amazon UK but could drop further come Black Friday.) Check out our best GoPro deals page if GoPros are on your Black Friday shopping list as Amazon might not be the cheapest place to get them.

Mirrorless cameras (also known as compact system cameras) are likely to see some big price cuts this year, too. We've heard that the camera market is a little slow at the moment, perhaps because mobile phone cameras are so good, so if you're in the market for a 'proper' camera – mirrorless or DSLR – Black Friday could be a great shopping time for you. Last year, Amazon discounted the Sony A9 and Sony A7, and the Canon EOS 7D Mark II got a big discount as did the cheaper Canon EOS M50.

Finally, don't forget Instant Pot. This cooker is immensely popular in the US and cheap Instant Pot deals are a Black Friday and Prime Day staple.

If last year is anything to go by Amazon's free Black Friday delivery will be back. For 2018, Amazon offered free Black Friday delivery to the US from Monday November 5, so hopefully it will bring this offer back and extend it to countries outside of the US.

What won't you see in the Amazon Black Friday sales? Google devices such as the Google Nest Mini or the Google Nest Hub. That's because Amazon doesn't sell Google smart devices, preferring that you buy an Amazon Alexa powered smart assistant instead. So if you want a Google device over Black Friday, you'll want to check out alternatives such as the Walmart Black Friday deals in the US or the Currys Black Friday deals in the UK, and you can bet that Google will be encouraging retailers to discount Google products to take on Amazon over the shopping period.

Early access to Amazon Black Friday 2019 deals

In 2018, Amazon customers who pay for an annual Prime membership were able to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early while Prime subscribers were also able to take advantage of an all-new ‘try before you buy’ service known as Prime Wardrobe, which is designed to make online shopping for clothes more convenient.

Prime Wardrobe allows Prime subscribers to have their favourite fashion products delivered for no extra cost, try them on at home, and only pay for the items you decide to keep.

So if you're looking to take full advantage of the sales, you really need to ensure you're a Prime member. Fortunately, if you're not already signed-up, here's how to get a free Amazon Prime account.

Where can I find the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Right here! T3 will be keeping track of all the best deals and discounts – as well as warning you about any false economies – in the run-up to Black Friday 2019.

Our mission at T3 is to help you live a smarter choice and that means finding really useful products at the best price, so we'll be scouring every department at Amazon for the best Black Friday deals and listing them all here, on this page.

And if you can't wait for Black Friday to grab a deal, then do check out Amazon's Daily Deals page right now or read about what other retailers are planning for the sale in the links below.

More deals roundups on T3.com

The best Black Friday sales around the web