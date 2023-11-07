At least one part of the OnePlus 12 will be launched this week

Details on the upcoming OnePlus 12 are coming thick and fast, and the Chinese phone manufacturer is set to officially confirm at least one feature for its next flagship this week.

The OnePlus 12 launch date isn’t expected to be until January 2024, but the firm has sent out invites for an event in China on 9 November 2023 focused on the OnePlus 12 camera.

This follows on from camera samples shared by OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis a week ago as promotion of the new handset steps up a gear in the lead up to launch.

While the international launch of the OnePlus 12 isn’t likely to be until January at the earliest, tipster Digital Chat Station claims the handset may arrive as early as November.

This could potentially be a China-only launch for the phone, with a global release coming in a couple of months time. This wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has debuted a product in a single market first before revealing it on an international stage - so we wouldn’t rule this out as a possibility.

This week’s event will get us a step closer to finding out the full information on the OnePlus 12, although there’s already a lot of information out there.

What we know so far about the OnePlus 12

Only yesterday we brought you news that t he OnePlus 12 will have 100W wired fast-charging , with another report suggesting it’ll also have 50W wireless charging (the OnePlus 11 didn’t have wireless charging).

It’s also tipped to come with a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a max brightness of 2600 nits, plus Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

While the camera samples shared recently are the same scene shot at three different focal lengths - pointing towards the handset's zoom capabilities, with a 3x optical zoom currently being touted by leakers.

The OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones in 2024, and there’s really not long to wait until we find out more.