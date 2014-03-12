Assassin's Creed 5 main character image leaked?

Poster spotted at Ubisoft Montreal showing as yet unseen Assassin

By

Assassin's Creed 5 is already deep into production if the rumours are to be believed with the game reportedly set to be Xbox One and PS4-only

An image has leaked showing what some believe to be the main character for Assassin's Creed 5. The image is a leaked photo reportedly taken at Ubisoft Montreal.

The poster (courtesy of Gamespace) shows an as yet unseen Assassin holding what could be a hidden blade however gamers have already taken to the forums to speculate as to whether it is in fact a revolver.

Whilst Ubisoft has ruled out the prospect of feudel Japan or ancient Egypt there is still wide speculation that the next Assassin's Creed game could be set in Victorian London or indeed Revolutionary France.

A revolver would certainly support the idea of Victorian London however Ubisoft is staying silent on the matter so for now we'll have to rely on the image above and hearsay.

In a recent interview with Edge Magazine Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag had been built for Xbox 360 and Sony PS3 then ported to next-gen, whereas its latest venture Watch Dogs had been built for next-gen first.

This could suggest that Ubisoft is looking to create Assassin's Creed 5 exclusively for Xbox One and Sony PS4, of course that's just speculation.

