Apple Music users are getting a cool free upgrade

Fans of the music streaming platform Apple Music are in for treat. A new feature has just appeared in beta testing, which will give it another edge in the fight for best music streaming service.

The beta now features support for real-time lyrics on the web player. In practice, the feature works in a similar way to how it does on the Apple Music apps for iPhone, iPad and MacBook.

When you click the speech bubble icon in the top right-hand corner, the lyrics will appear on the right hand side of the screen, enabling you to sing along, karaoke style, to your heart's content. The current lyric is highlighted and it scrolls through as you listen, keeping accurate time with the song. It's perfect for belting out your favourite Taylor Swift songs.

The web browser enables subscribers to log in and listen to music from anywhere. Similar features are available on Spotify, too. Right now, the feature is only available on the beta version of the website, but it should get rolled out to the full version after testing.

It comes as users of Airpods 2, Airpods 3, Airpods Pro and Airpods Max saw a firmware update released. Little is known about exactly what is changing in the new update, as Apple only notes "bug fixes and other improvements." They tend to be a bit more proactive with urgent issues, such as security patches, so don't panic if you can't update right away.

And, if you haven't signed up for a music streaming service yet, or even just fancy a change, you can check out our guide to the best music app subscription deals. In it, we collate all of the best deals for you, to make sure you get the best value-for-money, wherever you decide to listen to your music.