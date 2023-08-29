Apple confirms iPhone 15 launch date with official invite

We've always known the iPhone 15 will launch in September, but here's the exact date

After months of speculation, Apple has officially confirmed that its annual iPhone launch event will take place on Tuesday 12 September 2023.

It will host an in-person press conference from its Cupertino headquarters that day and, while it hasn't exactly said that the iPhone 15 family of devices will be revealed, we're certain they will be.

We could also see new Apple Watch models – the Apple Watch Series 9 and an Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both have been heavily rumoured in recent times.

We should also get the public release versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and WatchOS 10 either soon after the event or in the days immediately following it.

There could be a minor upgrade to the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as well, with USB-C added to the charging case.

Apple tends to open up pre-orders for its announced devices on the Friday following its September event, so you should be able to expect the iPhone 15 handsets to be available to order from 15 September.

Then, if normal tradition is followed, they will ship and hit stores a week later – from Friday 23 September 2023.

In terms of new features, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will arguably experience the biggest generational changes. They are said to adopt the Dynamic Island that debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro series last year.

In addition, they will be powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chipset also found in the current Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could ditch the physical mute switch for an assignable button, while the bezels are said to be shrinking to give owners a touch more screen real estate.

Oh, and all the new iPhones will ditch Lightning and come with USB-C ports for charging instead.

Not all the rumours are positive though. It's claimed that prices could be ramped up this year, with both Pro models suffering. However, none of this is confirmed at present, so we await more concrete news – such as on the 12 September.

Certainly, T3 will be covering it in full, including hosting the event on this website. We'll bring you more as and when we get it, but these are exciting times for Apple fans, that's for sure.

