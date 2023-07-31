The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus could get multiple huge upgrades

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This year’s most affordable new iPhones, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to look like the iPhone 14 models they’re replacing. But inside and out there are lots of really significant upgrades that could make both phones feel like massive improvements. From more powerful processors to iPhone Pro-spec cameras, this year’s entry-level iPhones are starting to sound seriously impressive.

The latest report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman collates multiple leaks to get a good picture of what we can expect later this year. The first and most obvious change will be at the top of the display, where the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will get the same Dynamic Island as the current iPhone 14 Pro. That’s my current phone, and I think if you haven’t already used a phone with the Dynamic Island you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how good it is.

The other changes are less obvious but could be more important.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: key upgrades for 2023

The first big upgrade is expected to be the processor. This time around the Apple Silicon inside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is likely to be the A16. That’s the processor that currently powers the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it’s ridiculously powerful: it’s a six-core processor with four efficiency cores and two high-performance cores to balance speed and battery life. It also has a five-core GPU for smooth graphics.

The other big upgrade is expected in the cameras. According to well-connected analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the two entry-level iPhone 15 models will be getting a 48 megapixel rear camera lens with a new stacked sensor system that captures more light. That means faster performance and improved low-light shooting, something the iPhone 14 is already pretty good at but always has room for improvement.

The combination of the new sensor and the faster processor should make the cameras much more flexible as well as faster for things like HDR processing. Kuo isn’t the first analyst to talk about this new camera, but previous predictions were then modified when Apple was apparently experiencing manufacturing problems. According to Kuo, those problems have now been solved and Apple is ordering tons of sensors from Sony, which could lead to a shortage for rivals.

And there's one more thing: according to Gurman and others, the iPhone 15 is definitely moving to USB-C for all four models. However, it's still unclear whether Apple will differentiate between the Pro/Pro Max and cheaper models by limiting transfer speeds as previously reported.