Apple's iPhone 12 event is OFFICIAL for October 13th

The next Apple event has been announced, where we're certain to see the iPhone 12 unveiled.

The Apple event will be on October 13th at 10am PDT/1pm EDT/6pm BST.

Apple has confirmed once again that it will be available to watch online at Apple.com, and we fully expect it to be live on YouTube as well.

The tagline for the event on Apple's invitation is "Hi, Speed", which is almost certainly referring to the capabilities of the new A14 chip that will power the iPhone 12, which was also seen in the iPad Air (2020).

It might also be a hint that we'll see Apple's first Macs powered by Apple's own chips at this event, since we're expecting those to be alarmingly powerful compared to equivalent Intel chips.

Most Apple-watchers have been anticipating a third event especially for the new Macs a little later, but it's certainly possible Apple will want to introduce all the new products based on this generation of processor together.

Current rumours say that we might see four new models of iPhone 12, in various sizes and with different features for different budget levels. Those would include a smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 'mini' – the iPhone 11 range is 5.8 inches at its smallest, so this would be welcome for the small of hand.

