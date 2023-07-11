Apple just won Amazon Prime Day with this AirPods Pro 2 deal – cheapest ever!

I adore the Apple AirPods Pro 2, and they are now the lowest-ever price on Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro 2
(Image credit: Apple)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on! The best Prime Day sales have arrived, and among these, there are plenty of Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals and Prime Day Apple Watch offers, among other things. However, in my humble opinion, this AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best of the lot, knocking no less than £40 off the recommended retail price of these amazingly versatile noise-cancelling headphones. That's the cheapest they've ever been!

Shop all Apple and Beats deals at Amazon UK.

I'm listening to the Original Motion Picture Score for the original Shrek on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as I'm writing these words, and believe me when I say that the music quality is beyond this world. The buds have a 6-hour battery life with an additional 24 hours in the Magsafe-compatible charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was £249

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was £249, now £209 ​​​​at Amazon
Like most of their products, Apple's top dog in-ear buds aren't often cheaper than RRP, so seeing a deal like this is pretty special. For the price, you get up to twice as efficient Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio (with head tracking), IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant construction and MagSafe Charging Case. Yes, please!

View Deal

Treat your ears with Apple's very best noise-cancelling earbuds. In fact, noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 is said to be twice as good as it was on the first generation; they can shut you off from external noise with ease.

Better still, the AirPods Pro 2 will soon include a 'Conversation Awareness' feature that can detect speech and adjust music volume accordingly. Even if ANC is enabled, if someone starts talking to you, the buds automatically switch to Adaptive Transparency, so you can converse freely. It switches back to ANC once you're done chatting.

My fave feature is personalised Spatial Audio. It uses your iPhone's camera to determine which way you're facing and adjusts the orientation of the sounds coming from the buds accordingly. This feature really makes a difference when watching TV shows and movies on your smartphone.

