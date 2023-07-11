Apple just won Amazon Prime Day with this AirPods Pro 2 deal – cheapest ever!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on! The best Prime Day sales have arrived, and among these, there are plenty of Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals and Prime Day Apple Watch offers, among other things. However, in my humble opinion, this AirPods Pro 2 deal is the best of the lot, knocking no less than £40 off the recommended retail price of these amazingly versatile noise-cancelling headphones. That's the cheapest they've ever been!

Shop all Apple and Beats deals at Amazon UK.

I'm listening to the Original Motion Picture Score for the original Shrek on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 as I'm writing these words, and believe me when I say that the music quality is beyond this world. The buds have a 6-hour battery life with an additional 24 hours in the Magsafe-compatible charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was £249 , now £209 ​​​​at Amazon

Like most of their products, Apple's top dog in-ear buds aren't often cheaper than RRP, so seeing a deal like this is pretty special. For the price, you get up to twice as efficient Active Noise Cancellation, Personalised Spatial Audio (with head tracking), IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant construction and MagSafe Charging Case. Yes, please!

In the US? Buy the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) for even cheaper: was $249 , now $199 at Amazon

Treat your ears with Apple's very best noise-cancelling earbuds. In fact, noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro 2 is said to be twice as good as it was on the first generation; they can shut you off from external noise with ease.

Better still, the AirPods Pro 2 will soon include a 'Conversation Awareness' feature that can detect speech and adjust music volume accordingly. Even if ANC is enabled, if someone starts talking to you, the buds automatically switch to Adaptive Transparency, so you can converse freely. It switches back to ANC once you're done chatting.

My fave feature is personalised Spatial Audio. It uses your iPhone's camera to determine which way you're facing and adjusts the orientation of the sounds coming from the buds accordingly. This feature really makes a difference when watching TV shows and movies on your smartphone.