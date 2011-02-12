App week: iPlayer hits Android, Angry Birds Valentine's

Every Saturday we round-up the week in mobile applications bringing you news of the biggest new releases across all major platforms and a host of reviews from T3's App Chart. Let's crack on...

APP NEWS:

iPlayer lands on Android and iPad

The apps have been over a year in coming, so it was great relief when this week the BBC iPlayer apps landed on Android and iPad. The catch-up TV service offers free access to all of your favourite BBC TV and radio shows, just like it's in-browser counterpart. Check out our video of the iPad app in action.

Angry Birds get loved up

Surely it was inevitable? Those Angry Birds love to celebrate the holidays so after chasing pigs through Halloween Town and The North Pole, they were bound to exert some tough love on Valentine's Day. The expected Seasons refresh brings 15 new levels to negotiate and it's a free upgrade for Android and iOS devices

"Bless me iPhone for I have sinned"

If you're one of those Catholics you can't stand entering the confession box to unleash your earthly sins then this app for iPhone is a good way to rid yourself of the guilt. Confession: A Catholic App allows you to do the need without pouring it all out in front of a priest. Let's hope the gadget gods are in a forgiving mood.

Official Android Twitter gets Makeover

Perhaps the folks at twitter were fed up of Tweetdeck and Tweetcaster getting all the love on Android because they've come out fighting with a stonking new official app. With a completely redesigned UI that's better designed and easier to use than its predecessor, it also clears up a few bugbears and it's available to download now for phones rocking Android 2.1 and above

App of the Week | iPlayer for Android

The wait is over. The BBC's awesome catch-up TV service comes to Android

T3 App Chart | Top 10 Android Apps | iPlayer for Android review

APP REVIEWS FROM THE T3 APP CHART:

...but was it worth the wait?

Since the inception of Android we've been pining for an official BBC iPlayer app, and now it's here, we were keen to establish whether the main course satisfied the hunger. Check out our Android review of BBC iPlayer, and watch Eastenders while you're at it

The Sims on Samsung

It's a shame there are so few Samsung Bada phones because the apps seem to be getting better and better. This week we've got a review of The Sims 3, the best selling game franchise in PC history, ported onto the Samsung Bada OS. Create the world as you see fit, on your smartphone today.

Get fit with your Nokia

Nokia has plenty on its plate these days, but it doesn't mean it has stopped caring about you, its loyal users. The Wellness Diary app allows you to keep track on your fitness levels, by allowing you to record your physical activity and set yourself targets to aim for. It also lets you track how much sleep you're getting, which reminds us... we're off for a kip, we'll see you next week.

