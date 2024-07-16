All Amazon Prime members get one of 2024's biggest games for free

Quick Summary Amazon is giving away one of the biggest games of the year for free. Available during Prime Day, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can be downloaded for PC at no extra cost by all Prime members.

As part of its Prime Day sales, Amazon is offering a trio of top-notch PC games for free to all of its Amazon Prime members. And one of them is a AAA shooter from the developer of the superb Batman: Arkham trilogy.

Along with Rise of the Tomb Raider and Chivalry II, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available to claim from Prime Gaming right now – you just need to link an Epic Games Store account to Prime and the game is yours to keep.

The one caveat is that you'll have to be speedy, as it's only available to claim for a short while – until the end of Prime Day at midnight on Wednesday 17 July, in fact. After that time it, and the other two titles, will be gone.

Claim Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for free: was £59.99, now £0 at Amazon

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady's co-op follow-up to the Batman: Arkham trilogy. It's crazy fun as you have to take on the heroes of the Justice League, including Superman and The Flash.

While this offer is exclusive to PC gamers, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 owners can also get a great discount on the game during Prime Day.

The Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available for both consoles for just £26.69.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition (PS5): was £32.80, now £26.69 at Amazon

Along with the game, the Deluxe Edition adds new outfits, weapons, and a premium battle pass token.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X/S): was £33.39, now £26.69 at Amazon

The Xbox version of the game will play on an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. You must also have a Game Pass subscription of some kind in order to play online – the game requires it.

Prime Gaming is part of the suite of benefits all Amazon Prime members can enjoy. It regularly offers free PC games (others are even available to claim now too), while some titles can be played on multiple devices via the Amazon Luna cloud gaming platform.

An Amazon Prime subscription is essential if you want to take advantage of the deals during Prime Day, but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial first in order to snag the bargains and find out if the other benefits are worth paying for.

Considering how much you get with Prime Gaming alone, it seems a no-brainer for PC gamers, that's for sure.