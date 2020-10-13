Amazon Prime Day deals: Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G cut down to only £259!

Prime Day deals are now here, and here in bulk. Amazon is dropping quality deals already and there's a bucket-load of top phone offers already ready to bag.

A great example of this can be seen in this Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G discount, which cuts a wallet-protecting £90 off the 5G-capable mobile.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G delivers a large 6.5-inch screen, rapid Android 10 operating system, and a long-lasting 2-day battery life.

The Mi 10 Lite 5G also delivers an AI quad-camera system, with a powerful main 48MP snapper, 20W fast-charging tech, and 4K video recording at 30fps.

Basically, you get a heck of a lot of smartphone for very little money. We think this is a great Amazon Prime Day phone deal, and its full details can be viewed below:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G | Was: £349 | Now: £259

Here at T3 we specialise in reviewing and rating mobile phones, which is why we know that this is a fantastic deal. £90 off the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G means you get a 5G phone for just £259. That's a fast and powerful Android phone that delivers a rapid Android 10 OS, a large 6.5-inch screen, and state-of-the-art communications tech for, literally, a quarter of what an Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB costs. Incredible value.View Deal

For even more great mobile phone choices, be sure to scope out T3's best phones, best Android phones, best cheap phones, best gaming phones and best Samsung phones buying guides.

For the latest Amazon Prime Day prices on the retailer's own top tech consult the below deals chart. While to see the very best rival Prime Day sales available in the UK right now scroll to the bottom of the page.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK