Best Prime Day Beauty deals 2022: top early discounts to shop now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This week, the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) sale 2022 is taking place over Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July. The past few weeks, we’ve been treated to early Prime Day deals from Amazon, and now with the sale only hours away, we can’t wait to sink our teeth into exclusive deals and discounts on a wide selection of products.

At T3, we’ve been reporting on the Prime Day sale for years and one department that we feel will be getting some of the biggest price cuts this year is health and beauty.

Shop all Beauty deals at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Browse the Prime Day sale 2022 (opens in new tab)

Whether you’re on the hunt for a new hair dryer or you’re looking to update your skincare routine, the Prime Day sale is set to have incredible prices on health and beauty products. From the early deals, we’ve already been seeing discounts on hair dryers, electric razors, moisturisers, bath gift sets and makeup, so we hope to see even bigger deals over the next couple of days.

To help you find low prices from the Prime Day sale, here are the best Prime Day beauty deals you can shop right now, including our predictions for the official 2-day event.

Early Prime Day Beauty deals 2022

(opens in new tab) BaByliss Power Smooth 2400 Hair Dryer: was £35, now £20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the BaByliss Power Smooth Hair Dryer in this early Prime Day deal. This hair dryer uses ceramic technology alongside 2400W of drying power to quick dry hair and tame frizz at the same time. Comes with 3 heat and 2 speed settings for professional and versatile styling.

(opens in new tab) Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver: was £99.99, now £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £50 on the Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Shaver right now at Amazon. Now just £49.99, the ProSkin Electric Shaver uses 3 shaving elements to adapt to the contours of your face and tackle all types and lengths of hair. This shaver features a precision trimmer and micro comb and lasts for 45 minutes from one charge.

(opens in new tab) Philips Lumea Advanced IPL + Complimentary Facial Hair Remover: was £300, now £240 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Philips Lumea comes with an integrated skin tone sensor, storage pouch, and a Philips Satin Compact Facial Trimmer. It has multiple attachments to help both men and women remove unwanted hair and it's £60 off this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush: was £299.99, now £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Oral-B electric toothbrushes are often discounted in the sales, and the iO6 model has just been given a 63% price cut, saving shoppers £190. The iO6 has an AI interactive display that recognises your brushing style and instructs you on how to better clean your teeth. It also features 5 brushing smart modes including Daily Clean, Intense Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive and Ultra Sensitive.

(opens in new tab) Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush: was £129.62, now £59.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This better than half price deal on the Foreo Luna Mini 2 sees this facial cleansing brush fall to just £59.40 in the early Prime Day deals. This face brush and massager removes oil, sweat and makeup residue and deeply exfoliates the face. It’s sensitive to the face and prevents bacteria growth.

(opens in new tab) Olay Retinol 24 Night Cream + Regenerist Face Cream: was £40.72, now £28 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Update your day and night skincare routine with 31% off this Olay Moisturiser Skincare Set. This set contains the Regenerist Day Cream and the Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Cream. Both work to brighten and hydrate the skin, and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

(opens in new tab) Pantene Grow Strong Shampoo & Conditioner Set: was £19.97, now £11.60 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Pantene Grow Strong Shampoo & Conditioner Set features the Biotin Bamboo Shampoo & Conditioner and Roots Awakener Hair Fortifier. When used together, these 3 products reduce hair loss and breakage, strengthen the hair follicles and encourage hair growth.

What to expect from Prime Day Beauty deals 2022

Looking at the early deals, we expect to see many beauty products on sale during Prime Day, from hair dryers to makeup, razors to face masks. There are already many popular brands included in the Prime Day sale, like Braun, Philips, BaByliss, Oral-B and more, so make sure you have this page bookmarked if you want low prices on beauty products in this year’s Prime Day sale.

Our first prediction is on beauty tech. During the early Prime Day deals, we saw many price drops on hair dryers, straighteners and curling irons from BaByliss, ghd, Shark and more. These deals promise over 60% off so if you’re looking for one of the best hair dryers (opens in new tab) or best hair straighteners (opens in new tab), we encourage you to shop the Prime Day sale. As we discussed in our Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deals (opens in new tab) post, we have serious doubts about whether the coveted Dyson Airwrap will be on sale. However, we hope to see some price drops on the Dyson Corrale Straighteners and the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer instead.

Next, we have grooming appliances, like shavers, razors and epilators. Braun, Philips and Gillette are often heavily involved in Amazon sales so we’d like to see some price cuts over the next two days. We’ve already seen deals on Braun and Philips shavers where you can save up to £225 on select models so keep an eye out for further deals this week. Electric toothbrushes will also be involved and we expect to see deals from Oral-B and Philips.

Finally, hair, skin and beauty products will be involved in the Prime Day sale 2022. In Amazon’s official Prime Day announcement (opens in new tab), they mentioned top deals on products from Rimmel, Elemis, Urban Decay and Garnier, so we’ll be looking out for discounts on these brands. We’d also like to see deals on L’Oreal, Olay, Aussie Hair, E45, Cetaphil and more.

A great way to save more money on beauty this Prime Day is by using Amazon Vouchers (opens in new tab). With new vouchers and coupons added everyday, you can find additional discounts on products like shower gel, deodorant, hand soap, serums and suncream. Simply, find the deal you want, collect the voucher, add the eligible items to your basket and your discount will be automatically applied at the checkout.

When is Amazon Prime Day?