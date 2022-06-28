Will there be Dyson Airwrap deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the official date announcement, all everyone is talking about right now is Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab). While the 2-day sales event is happening on 12th-13th July, the early deals were released earlier this week and there are plenty of bargains up for grabs, including offers on hair care and beauty products.

Something that’s always searched for – whether there’s a sale on or not – is the Dyson Airwrap. If you’re new to the world of Dyson hair tools, the Dyson Airwrap is a hair styler that’s designed to dry and style your hair at the same time using only air. The full Dyson Airwrap set features multiple brushes, curling and drying attachments to offer a professional blow dry. See our full Dyson Airwrap review (opens in new tab) for more details.

Other than its styling abilities, the Dyson Airwrap is notoriously difficult to get hold of. Following the recent Dyson Airwrap summer restock (opens in new tab) and the Prime Day date announcement, many people are wondering… will there be deals on the Dyson Airwrap in the Prime Day sale?

What to expect from Prime Day Dyson Airwrap deals 2022

In June, the Dyson Airwrap was restocked by multiple retailers, including Dyson (opens in new tab), Currys (opens in new tab) and Amazon. The Dyson Airwrap is always in high demand as soon as it goes on sale. So, while it’s in stock on these sites right now, when Prime Day comes around, the Dyson Airwrap might be sold out.

This isn’t to say that the Dyson Airwrap won’t be available on Amazon Prime Day, but if it is, it’ll definitely sell out quickly. If there are Dyson Airwrap deals (opens in new tab) this Prime Day, they’ll be quite small around 5-15% off. As the Dyson Airwrap is hard to find and discounts on it are even harder to find, it’s definitely worth taking advantage of if you find one this year.

While we have our fingers tightly crossed for deals on the Dyson Airwrap this Prime Day, we expect to see more deals on different Dyson products. There will most likely be the biggest discounts on Dyson vacuum cleaners and potentially some Dyson fan deals. Alongside the Dyson Airwrap, there are many Dyson hair tools that we hope to see deals on, including the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and the Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners. If you already have a Dyson Airwrap, Prime Day could result in some discounted prices on styling attachments.

Early Dyson Haircare Prime Day deals

In the early Prime Day deals (opens in new tab), we’re keeping a close eye on the Dyson Airwrap. It already has limited stock so we definitely suggest you try and get your hands on one before they sell out. We’ve already found a few discounts on Dyson hair tools that we’ve listed below.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Complete Fuchsia Pink Hair Styler: was £681, now £590 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 15% off the Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler in this early Prime Day deal. This hair styler is powered by the Dyson V9 Digital motor to dry, smooth, curl and wave multiple hair types. This deal is purely on the Hair Styler so you’ll have to buy the attachments separately.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Airwrap Gift Edition Hair Styler: was £799, now £706.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 12% off the Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler Gift Edition. The Gift Edition comes with multiple attachments and is in glamorous copper and silver colours.

(opens in new tab) Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer: was £512, now £465 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 5-star Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer offers salon results at home that’s kind to hair and simple to use. In our Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer review (opens in new tab), we commented that it has “a good choice of speeds and temperatures, plus a generous array of magnetic click-on styling attachments for achieving a straight finish, curls and waves.” We were impressed with its heat settings and its ability to work on multiple hair types and lengths.

When is Amazon Prime Day?