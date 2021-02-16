Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K gets HUGE price cut for limited time

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best media streamers on the market; it's even better when 50% is knocked off its normal price, thanks to this outstanding deal from the online giant.

No frills, no fuss: you can now grab the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with the Alexa Voice Remote PLUS three months of Prime for just £37 (roughly $51/AU$65). It's a titanic saving on the only streamer you'll ever need to get you through the rest of lockdown.

We’re all still stuck at home with nothing else to do but watch TV, take our daily exercise, and endlessly read; so, it’s good news that there’s more entertainment relief to be enjoyed through this blazing discount.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal gets you unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies, and catalogs of Prime Music to delve into. With support for the glorious visuals of 4K, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos Audio, an already great option just became so cheap, it would be rude not to enjoy it.

Unwind with an evening full of boxsets, a good film, or simply plug into your favorite show on the couch. It's effortless with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, alongside Amazon Prime Video, which has got bundles of content and killer features to put it way ahead of its streaming rivals.

Prime members can enjoy 50+ channels like ITV Hub+, Discovery, and Hayu – all through the conduit of Prime video channels, no unnecessary bloatware, and at no extra cost. Amazon Prime Video is a true veteran of the entertainment game. It’s already a great product and its yield seems to increase month on month as new content is added.

Of course, there are alternatives: Google and Roku rollout frequent hardware updates for the Chromecast and Roku streaming stick, but you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a streamer that consistently takes medal position in our best media streamers.