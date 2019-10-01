Amazon Echo Show 5 now FREE in awesome Ring Video Doorbell deal

Best Buy currently has a fantastic bundle deal on the top-rated Ring Video Doorbell whereby the also top-rated Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home hub gets included for free.

That's right, for free. The $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5 gets added to your order of a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro for absolutely nothing.

Right now the Ring Video Doorbell 2 currently sits right at the very top of T3's best video doorbells guide, while the Pro currently sits at the number three position, with both highly recommended due to their top hardware and features.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 meanwhile was highly praised at launch, delivering a screen-toting smart home speaker, hub and entertainment system that also is very compact and stylish.

We rate both products highly here at T3 and, with the large saving on offer here, it is very easy for us to recommend this top Best Buy deal.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

This is a great bundle deal from BestBuy, as right now if you pick up a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro then the retailer will automatically add a Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home hub worth $89.99 for free. That's Amazon's latest and greatest Echo Show packing a screen, as well as one of the very best video doorbells on the market, for as little as $199.99. Oh, and the deal also includes free delivery, too.

For even more great deals on Amazon's Echo products, be sure to also check out T3's best Amazon Echo Show deals roundup.