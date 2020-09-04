Amazon Black Friday sale start date leaks – mark this date in your diary

Despite still being unsure as to when Amazon Prime Day will be this year, it now looks like we've just discovered exactly when Amazon's Black Friday sale could start thanks to a fresh new leak.

And, just as T3 has been predicting for months now, it is kicking off incredibly early this year.

That's because, according to the source of the leak, Tamebay, the Amazon Black Friday sale will begin on 26th October, 2020.

Tamebay states that:

"Amazon are attempting to stretch holiday shopping over a whole month this year, with Amazon Early Black Friday Deals to start on the 26th of October, a full month ahead of the big day."

Now, straight off the bat, T3 will say that we've never heard of Tamebay before, and the site seems to have no track record in accurately calling future sale dates of this nature. As such, we suggest you take this leaked date with a pinch of salt.

However, all the whispers we've heard in the Black Friday rumor mill to date has suggested that all retailers are planning on launching their Black Friday sales much earlier this year than before, due to lower revenues from earlier in the year.

There's also been much talk about the rescheduled Amazon Prime Day kicking off the winter holiday sales season in October (although a date is not yet known), so it that sense this end-of-October date for the commencement of the Amazon Black Friday sale syncs up.

To be clear, Black Friday 2020 takes place on 27 November, 2020, meaning that if Amazon's Black Friday sale does start on October 26th, then that means they will have a 30-day run up to the big day.

It looks like we could therefore see a situation where Amazon Prime Day takes place in the start of October, and then be followed a week or two later by Amazon's Black Friday sale. We could even see a situation where the Prime Day sale rolls straight into the Black Friday one. Right now nothing is certain, but a lot of smoke is starting to build around this time-frame now, adding weight to it.

One thing is clear, though, with Amazon year-after-year delivering a bigger Black Friday sale, with thousands of more deals dropping each time, 2020 will be the retailers biggest ever event, and one where due to shifting shopping patterns (more people than ever are not hitting the high-street and shopping online), competition will be fiercer than ever before.

It pays to be prepared, though, and that is why we have listed T3's essential Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day tips and tricks, as well as best places to bag the best deals, in our respective sale guides. Simply click one of the links above to get the knowledge.

