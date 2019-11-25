Amazon Black Friday deal for fitness fans: save over £200 on the Schwinn Airdyne Indoor Bike

In theory, this is a pre-Black Friday deal but in reality, we have Black Friday deals coming left-right-centre already, so the below Schwinn Airdyne Indoor bike deal on Amazon is in fact just a regular Black Friday deal. When I say regular, though, I mean a pretty good deal indeed, since you can save over £200 AND get fit in the same time.

• Buy the Schwinn Airdyne Indoor Exercise Bike on Amazon, Black Friday price £776.22, was £1,007.82, you save £231.60 (23%)

The Schwinn Airdyne Indoor Bike's huge fan will not only provide ample amount of resistance and has a quiet running characteristic, it will also keep your legs cool during your workouts. The multi-position hand grips offer a variety of workout options to tone your arms as well as your quads, calves and glutes.

Schwinn Airdyne Indoor Exercise Bike | Sale price £776.22 | Was £1,007.82 | Save £231.60 (23%) on Amazon

The single stage belt drive provides a quiet workout at home all the while the progressive wind resistance enables infinite levels of challenge. Includes interval programs, target programs and heart rate level indicators for fat burn, aerobic and anaerobic training. All the information can be observed on the high-resolution multi display console that tracks calories, watts, time, distance, speed, RPM and heart rate.View Deal

