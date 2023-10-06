Alexa sounds like the best Amazon Prime Day hack for next week's sale

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day 2 – for the best Prime Big Deal Days deals you'll want to follow the link I've embedded here – with the event taking place Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October. It's the time to shop for great bargains before Black Friday temptations and plenty of decent Amazon offers are expected.

There's also a cool free 'hack' you can use to find out about the latest and hottest deals from the sale: Amazon's Alexa can notify you about live deals on "items that you have saved in your Cart, Wish List, or Saved for Later." You just need one of the best Alexa-enabled devices.

That provides a great opportunity to pre-load your Amazon account with items that you're particularly keen to purchase, wishfully thinking that they'll drop in price. If they do, ta-dah, Alexa can let you know and you'll be able to checkout and save on your ideal items.

Amazon says that this year's October event will "feature deals on Amazon devices including Fire TV, Ring, Echo, Kindle, Blink, tablets, and more." The T3 team has already identified a Fire TV QLED telly with 45% off the list price and I'm sure there'll be plenty more like that – TVs seem to be among the best deals during Amazon's sales period.

Using this 'hack' sounds simple enough. Once products are in your cart, whether in a browser or using the Amazon app, your Alexa product will present a yellow ring light or provide a notification pop-up. All you then need to do is ask "Alexa, what are my notifications?", tell you about the deals and, if you wish, you can seal the deal by saying "Alexa, buy it for me."

I'm also hearing that, being ultra-keen, many of the best Prime Day deals will appear ahead of the 10 October in Early Prime Deal promotions. So it's worth looking from the morning of Monday 9 October, just as the T3 team will be, to identify any early bargains!