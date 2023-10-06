Alexa sounds like the best Amazon Prime Day hack for next week's sale

Alexa can help you save the best Amazon deals with ease thanks to this free Prime Day notification feature

Alexa
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

The countdown is on for Amazon Prime Day 2 – for the best Prime Big Deal Days deals you'll want to follow the link I've embedded here – with the event taking place Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 October. It's the time to shop for great bargains before Black Friday temptations and plenty of decent Amazon offers are expected. 

There's also a cool free 'hack' you can use to find out about the latest and hottest deals from the sale: Amazon's Alexa can notify you about live deals on "items that you have saved in your Cart, Wish List, or Saved for Later." You just need one of the best Alexa-enabled devices. 

That provides a great opportunity to pre-load your Amazon account with items that you're particularly keen to purchase, wishfully thinking that they'll drop in price. If they do, ta-dah, Alexa can let you know and you'll be able to checkout and save on your ideal items. 

Amazon says that this year's October event will "feature deals on Amazon devices including Fire TV, Ring, Echo, Kindle, Blink, tablets, and more." The T3 team has already identified a Fire TV QLED telly with 45% off the list price and I'm sure there'll be plenty more like that – TVs seem to be among the best deals during Amazon's sales period.

Using this 'hack' sounds simple enough. Once products are in your cart, whether in a browser or using the Amazon app, your Alexa product will present a yellow ring light or provide a notification pop-up. All you then need to do is ask "Alexa, what are my notifications?", tell you about the deals and, if you wish, you can seal the deal by saying "Alexa, buy it for me."

I'm also hearing that, being ultra-keen, many of the best Prime Day deals will appear ahead of the 10 October in Early Prime Deal promotions. So it's worth looking from the morning of Monday 9 October, just as the T3 team will be, to identify any early bargains!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest