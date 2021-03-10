New Apple AirPods 3 leak backs AirPods Pro design rumors

Apple’s much-anticipated Apple AirPods 3 continue to dial up the excitement ahead of a potential March unveiling, as part of a reportedly wider Apple showcase that could see the Apple iPad Pro 2021, and the hotly-tipped AirTags make their debut.

Now, ahead of this potential feast of products, there are reports of another Apple AirPods 3 design leak, showing a shorter-stemmed design, similar to the AirPods Pro, and a smaller charging case.

We have, of course, seen this design in earlier leaks, but this one is allegedly direct from the belly of the beast. Despite the mounting buzz around the model, the Apple AirPods 3 will lack the more premium features of its more expensive brethren, such as Active Noise Cancellation.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

The images give credence to previous rumors put forward by the likes of Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who regularly comments on Apple's audio product suite, earlier tipping the shorter Apple AirPods 3 design.

We're not sure if this blueprint will ultimately end up as the prestigious final design to hit shelves, but the renders allegedly originate directly from 'supplier' (via Gizmochina), which says: "The design showcased in the renders is likely the final version which will be released in the market for everyone to purchase." As such, it's quite possible.

There remain no concrete details on the Apple AirPods 3 price; however, last year it was reported that the Cupertino-giant might ship them significantly lower than the AirPods Pro, but it still means that the follow-up to the mass-adopted second-gen Apple AirPods could launch around £199/$199/AU$319.

For now, we can't wait for the event, which looks to be almost certainly on the cards in spring with the serial leaker Jon Prosser also adding his support for the March date. Stay tuned.

Source: MacRumors