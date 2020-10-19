Apple AirTags reveal video shows off a compact tracker that oozes style

Apple has just come off the back of unveiling its latest slew of devices, from the Apple Watch Series 6, the iPad 8th-gen and iPad Air, and the iPhone 12, but there was one device that seems to have fallen through the cracks.

That device is Apple's long-rumored AirTags – essentially a small tracker that you can attach to important items you find yourself misplacing with some regularity, allowing you to use your iPhone to pinpoint their location when you inevitably lose them again.

But the latest leak states that AirTags are produced and ready to go, and we've got our first look at what the product will look like.

Concept Creator has put together the above video showing off the subtle and stylish little discs, echoing the colorways of the iPhone 12 with five options: Black, White, Green, (PRODUCT)RED and Blue.

The design is based on an image shared by Apple leaker Jon Prosser in a tweet stating that Apple will be launching AirTags in lieu of AirPods Studio, which has been delayed.

AirTags are "done and ready" according to Prosser and will roll out with iOS 14.3 next month, which will have AirTags support.

Unlike AirPods Studio, AirTags are and have been done & ready. It’s not even about production timelines for this product, at this point. It basically comes down to when Apple *feels* it’s the right time to put them out.October 14, 2020

There's no news on the price but TechRadar speculates AirTags will come in a higher price point than Tile-trackers which start at around $25 / £20 / AU$40.

While current rumors suggest AirTags will be compatible with iPhones, we may see other devices in Apple's ecosystem roll out support for the tracker. we expect to see a number of discounts on tech products at the end of next month during the Black Friday sales, so bookmark out Black Friday deals page if you want to grab yourself a cut-price tracker of your own.