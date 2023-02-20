Adidas completely overhauls its Road Cycling Collection for 2023

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While some companies are content in merely updating their cycling apparel ranges for a new season, Adidas went the extra mile with its Spring/Summer 23 collection and included significant updates to all apparel pieces, as well as launching the new Road Cycling Shoe 2.0, ready for the new season.

Featuring material technologies, including wind-resistant WIND.RDY and sweat-wicking AEROREADY fabrics, the new range is said to help "keep cyclists light in the saddle while offering wind protection" on cool, breezy days and "managing body sweat to keep you feeling comfortable for longer."

The main attraction is the updated Road Cycling Shoe 2.0, which builds on the performance of its iconic sibling for a supportive yet comfortable fit. Among the updates is a ripstop knitted upper and supportive tongue construction that supports air circulation. Plus, the new, punched-hole lacing system provides a clean look. We might have to update our best cycling shoes guide soon...

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas) (Image credit: Adidas)

The spring/summer range also includes major updates to all Adidas road cycling apparel pieces, such as Adidas' best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys and more. Items such as the soft-touch Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey are made with AEROREADY fabric that adapts to movement, while the versatile, packable WIND.RDY Cycling Gilet is the perfect additional layer on breezy days.

Padded Cycling Bib Shorts make light work of endurance rides with supportive, dual-density pads absorbing vibrations and AEROREADY fabric helping legs feel dry and comfortable for longer. A Cycling Cap made with soft, sweat-wicking AEROREADY fabric and mesh inserts tops off a collection of road essentials made for cyclists at every stage of their journey. Head to Adidas (opens in new tab) today to learn more about the new Road Cycling Collection.