8 hidden gem Black Friday sales you need to shop this year

The best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) are officially kicking off, treating shoppers to incredibly low prices on a range of best selling products. Whether you’re looking for cheap TVs, bargain laptops or discounted headphones, the Black Friday sales are the place to look!

Black Friday is the sale where almost every retailer in the world takes part, so it can be a little overwhelming if you’ve never shopped on Black Friday before. Of course, there’s the big name retailers that everyone gravitates towards, like Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Very, but there are other lesser known or hidden brands that are offering some of the biggest discounts this year.

To help you find the best prices this year, we’ve found 8 hidden gem sales that you might not have heard of, but you definitely need to! For more retailer and brand sales, we have a comprehensive Black Friday sales A-Z (opens in new tab) guide for you to check out, too.

Alo Yoga Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

If you're on the hunt for cheap deals on activewear, yoga equipment and other gym accessories, check out the Alo Yoga (opens in new tab) Black Friday sale. This year, Alo Yoga is offering 30% off sitewide for Black Friday, alongside up to 70% off in the clearance sale. Over 700 styles are up for grabs, including leggings, sports bras, jackets, sweatshirts, hats and bags for both men and women. If you’re an expert yogi or complete beginner, Alo Yoga makes some of the best yoga pants (opens in new tab) and the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) so it’s a great sale to look at for cheap but quality yoga equipment.

Browse the Alo Yoga Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Sonos Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Sonos)

For the best audio deals this Black Friday, check out Sonos (opens in new tab). From wireless speakers to home sound systems, Sonos has some of the best wireless speakers (opens in new tab) and best soundbars (opens in new tab) on the market. Deals on Sonos products are few and far between, but for Black Friday 2022, the Sonos website is offering 20% off speakers, accessories and audio bundles. Third party retailers like Amazon and John Lewis also have the cheapest prices on Sonos soundbars and speakers (opens in new tab), so make sure to scope those out, too.

Browse the Sonos Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Garmin Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Garmin)

Something for the fitness fanatics, the Garmin (opens in new tab) Black Friday Flash sale has tons of special offers on the best smartwatches (opens in new tab), fitness trackers and sat navs. Depending on what you’re looking for, you can find wearables designed specifically for running, outdoor sports and fitness training. The most popular Garmin watches are seeing some huge price drops, including 45% off the Garmin fenix 6X Pro and discounts on the Venu and Enduro watches.

Browse the Garmin Black Friday Flash sale (opens in new tab)

Lovehoney Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

Why not spice things up this Black Friday with discounted sexy treats at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)?! With up to 60% off sex toys, lingerie and erotic gifts, there’s something for everyone, no matter your preference, desire or budget. Some of the best sex toys (opens in new tab) on the market have been given huge price cuts and you can also find cheap deals on essentials like lube and condoms. We’ve already found 6 unmissable sex toy deals from the Lovehoney Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), so give these a look for our top picks.

Browse the Lovehoney Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Sky Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Sky)

You wouldn’t think it but Sky (opens in new tab) does run its own Black Friday sale and it’s a good one. At Sky, you can find deals on mobile phones, broadband and Sky TV packages, helping shoppers save money on monthly bills that have been hit the hardest due to the cost of living. If you buy any Sky TV deals (opens in new tab), you’ll not only get a low price on a new TV package, but Sky is also offering next day delivery. If you need a new mobile, Sky also has discounts on phone plans, offering extra data or cheaper contracts on iPhones.

Browse the Sky Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Pandora Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Pandora)

If you’re looking for jewellery for yourself or for Christmas gifts, the Pandora (opens in new tab) Black Friday sale has it all. This year, Pandora is offering 30% off select lines and 20% off everything else, so if you play your cards right, you could end up getting all your Christmas presents for half price. In the sale, you can find bracelets, charms, rings, earrings and necklaces, plus popular Pandora collections are also featured in the sale.

Browse the Pandora Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

Wayfair Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Wayfair)

The Wayfair (opens in new tab) Black Friday sale should be your go-to if you’re looking for new furniture or décor. Dubbing itself the ‘Sale of the Season’, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off sitewide, on both the UK and US websites. If you’re moving soon or renovating your house, Wayfair has plenty of offers available on furniture, lighting, textiles, appliances, home improvement and mattresses.

Browse the Wayfair Black Friday sale (opens in new tab)

NOW TV Black Friday sale

(Image credit: NOW TV)

The best streaming service deal (opens in new tab) we’ve found in the Black Friday sales is from NOW TV (opens in new tab). NOW TV is offering ‘2 months for the price of 1’ on its Entertainment, Cinema and Sports memberships. Originally priced at £19.98 for 2 months, you only pay £9.99 for the next two months on the Entertainment package. Alternatively, choose the Entertainment + Cinema bundle and you only pay £19.98 rather than £39.96. Black Friday is the best time to shop for streaming services, as you’re unlikely to have to pay for them until the new year. So if you take advantage of these deals from NOW TV, you won’t pay full price until February 2023.