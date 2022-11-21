Sonos soundbars and speakers just fell to their cheapest ever prices

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

T3 knows a thing or two about Sonos soundbars and speakers, as we've reviewed them all, with many then featuring in our best soundbars and best Bluetooth speakers buying guides.

Which is why our attention has just been grabbed by the fact that multiple Sonos soundbars and speakers have just dropped to the lowest price they have ever been at Amazon.

View all Sonos soundbar and speaker discounts at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The products discounted to their lowest-ever price include the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars, as well as Sonos Sub and Sonos Roam SL.

The full details of the discounts can be viewed below.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Roam SL WiFi and Bluetooth speaker: £159.99 , now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The superb Sonos Roam SL speaker is discounted down here to the lowest price it has ever been at Amazon, with a 26% price cut dropping its cost to £119 from £159.99. This portable WiFi and Bluetooth speaker is ideal for quality audio both in the home and on the go, while multiple units can be linked together for multiroom audio, too.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar: £396.99 , now £349 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The superb, 5-star rated Sonos Beam (Gen 2) gets reduced to the cheapest price it has ever been at Amazon, with a 12 per cent discount taking its cost down to £349 from £396.99. If you've got a medium size or small TV then this is the ideal soundbar, delivering incredibly immersive, quality audio in a small and stylish form factor.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Sub (Gen 3) subwoofer: £699 , now £599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The ultimate Sonos soundbar companion, the Sonos Sub, just dropped to its cheapest ever price at Amazon, falling from £699 to £599 – a straight £100 price cut. This wireless subwoofer delivers incredible bass with two force-cancelling drivers ensuring maximum audio quality without any distortion.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Arc soundbar: £799 , now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The flagship Sonos Arc soundbar gets a big discount here, taking it down to the cheapest price it has ever been at Amazon. This is Sonos' biggest and best soundbar, and it is a perfect partner to large 4K HDR TVs. Now £699 in both black and white colourways.

We confirmed the lowest ever prices with independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab), which shows the Roam (opens in new tab), Beam (opens in new tab), Arc (opens in new tab) and Sub (opens in new tab) have never been cheaper.

In our Sonos Roam review we said it is "a great portable addition to the Sonos setup", praising its "striking sound", "great streaming options" and "strong frame and waterproofing".

Meanwhile, in our Sonos Beam (2nd Gen) review we gave the product a maximum score of 5 stars, praising its "deft, poised and weighty sound" and "expansive and well-defined presentation".

As noted in our Sonos Arc review, this soundbar "delivers five-star spatial sound" as well as "great streaming and smart features", and is the perfect partner for the Sonos Sub.

Like the idea of upgrading to a soundbar but can't stretch to a Sonos price range? Then be sure to check out T3's best cheap soundbar guide, which is stuffed full of affordable speaker systems.

For today's cheapest prices on our top non-Sonos budget soundbar picks, be sure to scope out the deals chart below. There are affordable products from top makers such as Sony, LG and Bose.