5 of my favourite gym leggings in the Black Friday sale starting at £7.50

'Official' Black Friday is very literally almost upon us, but for fitness enthusiasts plenty of fitness deals have already started. Gymshark, Lululemon, Under Armour and Nike were just a few brands who kicked off their sales early this year, with some offering up to 70% off sports bras, gym accessories and more.

One of the most difficult items to find for whatever type of training you do (at least I find) is that perfect pair of leggings. Are they good for sweat? Will they leave me with VPL? Do they make the booty pop? Are they comfy? What about pockets? These are just a few of the questions that, at least, go through my mind when I'm on the hunt for a pair of decent leggings.

As someone who spends 95% of my time in the gym and as an Active Writer, I'm very fortunate to have tried and tested quite a few myself. Even better, some of my favourite ones have actually landed in the Black Friday sale. Here are my top five picks and the type of training they're best for...

Gymshark Cotton Graphic Leggings: was £25 , now £7.50 Best for: Rest days The saving on these leggings is pretty stellar, 70% off! As they're made from cotton, these are definitely best for rest days, when you just want something comfy to chill in, without spending the entire day in your pyjamas. They'll look fab paired with an oversized sweat and some white trainers.

Lululemon Align High Rise Pant 28": was £88, now £54 Best for: Yoga, Pilates, comfort Save £34 on these iconic leggings, renowned for their weightless, buttery soft material that flatters and moves with your body. These are ideal for low-impact style workouts (like yoga and Pilates) or if you just want some added comfort on your rest days. Inside the high waistband is a pocket for keeping your keys and there's a range of colours to pick from.

Under Armour Fly-Fast Elite Iso-Chill Ankle Tights: was £71 , now £41.89 Best for: Running Made from moisture-wicking and anti-dour fabric, these leggings will keep you feeling fresh, cool and dry whilst trying to hit a PB. There's mesh panels up the leg for increased air flow and breathability, and there's also two side drop pockets, plus a water resistant back pocket, so you've got somewhere to store your keys and phone.

WIT High Rise Side Pocket Leggings: was £85 , now £35 Best for: High-impact workouts (CrossFit, HIIT, circuits) I was actually recommended these leggings for a workout that I did with the Fittest Woman in the UK, for their sweat-wicking properties – and I can confirm, they're brilliant and my favourites for when I'm doing high intensity training. The fabric is super soft, yet breathable, with two mesh panels running up either leg. Plus, there's two drop pockets for keeping your phone and gels in.