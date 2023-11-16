5 hidden gem Black Friday sales recommended by our team of experts

The countdown is on and the best Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, offering incredibly low prices on a huge range of products. Whether you’ve made your list already or just looking forward to having a browse, we're here to help you find the best deals and discounts possible.

Due to its popularity, there are only a very small amount of retailers that don't take part in the Black Friday sales. Most people will know about the big retailer sales, such as Currys, Amazon or John Lewis, but that doesn't mean smaller brands won't be taking part. That's why I've asked around the team, gathering the best hidden gem Black Friday sales that you need to take a look at. Our team of experts have been studying these deals for weeks, so it's extremely exciting that we can now share them.

All of the sales below are already live, so grab your credit card and get shopping. There are some really impressive discounts, so enjoy!

However, before you do, make sure you read our 5 tips on how to protect yourself from Black Friday scams!

Best hidden gem Black Friday sales

1. Dyson Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Adobe)

T3's Home Editor, Bethan, has recommended Dyson's Black Friday sale as the one to keep an eye on this year. Dyson rarely have sales throughout the year, so Black Friday is the one event where it goes all out. This year, the brand has discounted some of their best-selling vacuum cleaners, from the Dyson V8 to the Dyson Gen5detect. The savings range from £80 all the way through to £180, so there's going to be bargain on whatever model you're looking for.

If you're hoping to grab a hair tool, the only product in the sale is the

Dyson Corrale straightener. However, we're keeping an eye on this and will let you know if the Airwrap or Supersonic become discounted as well.

Browse the Dyson Black Friday sale

2. Grind Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Grind)

As a huge coffee lover, my personal recommendation would have to be Grind's Black Friday sale. You may have seen Grind before, or recognise its aesthetically pleasing packaging, but you probably haven't heard about its incredible discounts.

Grind make home-compostable coffee pods for Nespresso machines, which break down extremely fast in a compost or food waste bin. All of the coffee in them is ethically sourced from sustainable farms around the world. They're a much better alternative to the original Nespresso pods, who only recently began offering a recycling service to its users.

Not only have Grind reduced some of its best-sellers, including the Bulk Box (100 altogether) and the Christmas 60 Coffee Pods, but its applied a whopping 25% off on every single order. All you have to do is pop in the code BLACK25 when checking out, and the bargain is yours!

Browse the Grind Black Friday Sale

3. Bose Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Bose)

As Tech Staff Writer, Andy's recommendation has to be Bose's Black Friday sale. Bose produces some of the best headphones, Bluetooth speakers and soundbars on the market, and you can find some great deals on the top picks right now in its Black Friday sale. There are some particularly great deals on refurbished tech, meaning you'd be buying direct from the manufacturer with the same guarantee and warranty, just with a lower price tag.

Worth a particular mention is a chunky £90 discount on the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds. These five-star buds feature truly astounding noise-cancellation technology that can help you lose yourself in your music, podcast or audiobook easier than ever. While if you’re after an all-in-one solution to your living room’s audio setup, the Bose Soundbar 600 is another easy recommendation with £150 off!

Browse the Bose Black Friday Sale

4. Emma Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: Emma)

Our Active Staff Writer, Bryony, has been on the hunt for a new mattress for a while, meaning her recommendation has to be the Emma Black Friday sale. There's a whopping 65% off many of the brand's best-selling mattresses, including the Luxe Cooling Mattress and NextGen Premium Mattress.

The discounts are also spread across Emma's bedding range, duvets, pillows and divan bases, so you can kit out your entire bedroom if you need to!

Browse the Emma Black Friday Sale

5. Lovehoney Black Friday Sale

(Image credit: lovehoney)

Emily, one of T3's regular sexual happiness writers, high recommends the Lovehoney Black Friday sale. With up to 60% off sex toys, lingerie and erotic games, you'll be sure to find something for yourself or even a special someone. Grab yourself one of the best sex toys or find a cheap deal on essentials such as lube or condoms.

One deal that deserves a particular mention is the Lovehoney x Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar, currently reduced from £425.99 to £135. It's an amazing value 24-piece sex toy calendar which includes toys for her, toys for him and toys for both of you. With December only a few weeks away, why not treat you and your partner to a different kind of advent this year?

Browse the Lovehoney Black Friday sale

For more retailer and brand sales, we have a comprehensive Black Friday sales A-Z guide for you to check out as well!