Build a killer three-watch collection for under £700 using early Black Friday deals

It's November folks, and that only means one thing – 'tis the season to hunt for the best Black Friday deals. That's right, as the mercury falls and the leaves fall even faster, we at T3 are here to help you find those unmissable deals in every sector.

I've already been hard at work finding deals on the best watches on the market. That includes a sizable roundup of the 25 best watch deals under £500 for you to shop.

But what about if you want a whole watch collection for less? Well, this may just be the best time to do it. I've trawled through some of the top deals on offer right now, and found a three-watch collection from some serious brands which you can buy for just £680!

Those are three absolutely fabulous watches in their own right – but what makes them so good as a collection? For me, these three watches offer something for just about every occasion.

Let's kick off with the Citizen. As both the cheapest – and largest – watch in this collection, this is effectively going to be our beater watch. This is the one you'd wear while working in the garden, or if you were heading out into the wilderness. It'll stand up to the test of time, and that larger case diameter should make it a doddle to read quickly.

Then, we have both the Tissot and the Seiko. Together, these act as opposing ends of the 'everyday' watch. The Seiko is on the dressier side – change the strap for something leather and it could easily pair with a nice suit for formal occasions.

The Tissot leans more casual, with that integrated bracelet style which is just bang on trend right now. With that being said, it could still work in all but the most formal of offices, making it a really reliable part of this collection.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frankly, snagging all three of these watches for just £680 is bonkers. That's over £300 off the retail price, which is a really great saving – you basically get the Tissot PRX for free! Hurry though – there's no telling how long these deals will last.