Honey, I shrunk the Tissot PRX! Now available in diddy 25mm case size

Quick Summary If you love the Tissot PRX, but wish it was a little smaller, this new model is for you. Sporting a dainty 25mm case diameter, this might just be a little watch with a big impact.

Every now and then, those of us who love the best watches see our world rocked. That comes when a model hits the market and completely flips the script on what can be expected.

There have been a few of these in recent years. The Christopher Ward Bel Canto proved that chiming complications didn't have to simply be the plaything of aristocrats and nepo babies. Different models from brands like Nomos remind us that beautiful, in-house movements can be achieved without a ludicrous price tag.

But arguably the biggest disruptor in the watch industry of late is the Tissot PRX. Originally on sale back in the late 70s, the PRX was reborn in 2020 amid unprecedented hype for those blocky seventies designs.

That era saw massively inflated prices on models like the Patek Philippe Nautilus and the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. And – just as it first did back in the 70s – Tissot positioned itself perfectly to hoover up sales from those with champagne tastes and lemonade pockets.

That range has since gone from strength to strength, with quartz and automatic models in both 35mm and 40mm cases, plus a neat automatic chronograph. Now, the brand has gone one step further, with a range of truly dainty 25mm models.

That might sound like a really diddy case size, but it's not necessarily as small as you might think. These kinds of integrated bracelet sports watches can often sit more broadly than their spec sheets would suggest. Many people who would be quite comfortable wearing other 40mm watches, for example, may need to size down with this style to enjoy a similar wearing experience.

There are five models in this range – steel-cased models with blue, mother-of-pearl, black and mother-of-pearl with a gold bezel; plus a carnation gold PVD with a matching dial.

Each of those is powered by a quartz movement, and is water resistant up to 100m. Prices range from £295 (approx. $380 / AU$580) up to £465 (approx. $600 / AU$910).