New Seiko dive watch has an air of the Royal Oak about it

Quick Summary
The latest addition to the Seiko Prospex dive watch collection sports a neat angular case shape.
ISO certified and complete with a range of cool colours, this is a neat pick for any watch lover.
When it comes to killer dive watches on a reasonable budget, there are all kinds of brands to choose from. Users have a wide array of choice, which can make it hard to pick your favourite.
That's not helped by the fact that most of the models on the market are fairly similar in appearance. It's no secret that the Rolex Submariner has a profound influence on the design of many models on offer.
That means that any model looking to stand out will need to offer something quite different. That's exactly what we get with the new Seiko Prospex Diver Scuba Mechanical Polygonal.
Quite aside from the fairly naff name, this might be one of my favourite new watches of the year. The highlight – as you might have guessed – is a neat angular case. That certainly has an air of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak about it, though it's anything but a direct rip-off.
It may be angular, but it's certainly not too big. The case itself has a diameter of 41.25mm, which should be more than wearable for most people.
On top, you'll find a sapphire crystal, which tops a trio of different dial colours. Pearl White, Coastline Cobalt and Ocean Grey options should offer something for everyone. My personal favourite is the Coastline Cobalt, with a nice bronze-toned dial which is not often seen on other models.
You'll also find 300m of water resistance, allowing this model to conform to professional ISO diving specifications. Inside, a 6R55 movement is accurate from -15/+25 seconds per day, while also offering a three-day power reserve.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Available to pre-order from today, and priced at £1,000 (approx. $1,300 / AU$1,949), this is a killer option for those looking to pick up a reasonably priced dive watch. For anyone looking to add something a little different to their collection, this is the piece for you.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review: a top-class rugged compact speaker
The best affordable Bluetooth speaker gets better thanks to USB-C
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's unexpected hit with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes gets surprise S2 trailer
Hellbound is spitting out more demons soon
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
These new Seiko watches are inspired by a Tokyo cocktail bar
Drink it in: these Seiko watches are named after Tokyo’s Star Bar
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer is a seriously seventies throwback and we’re here for it
Seiko's new chronograph is a beautiful 70s homage
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Time to get preppy with Seiko’s new KSK 6R watch collection
Put on all your preppy clothes for Seiko’s new King Seiko colour ways
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
New Seiko release may be the ultimate dive watch
The Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver's 3-day 300m is packed with specs for the adventurer in you
By Sam Cross Published