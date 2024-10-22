New Seiko dive watch has an air of the Royal Oak about it

Quick Summary The latest addition to the Seiko Prospex dive watch collection sports a neat angular case shape. ISO certified and complete with a range of cool colours, this is a neat pick for any watch lover.

When it comes to killer dive watches on a reasonable budget, there are all kinds of brands to choose from. Users have a wide array of choice, which can make it hard to pick your favourite.

That's not helped by the fact that most of the models on the market are fairly similar in appearance. It's no secret that the Rolex Submariner has a profound influence on the design of many models on offer.

That means that any model looking to stand out will need to offer something quite different. That's exactly what we get with the new Seiko Prospex Diver Scuba Mechanical Polygonal.

Quite aside from the fairly naff name, this might be one of my favourite new watches of the year. The highlight – as you might have guessed – is a neat angular case. That certainly has an air of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak about it, though it's anything but a direct rip-off.

(Image credit: Seiko)

It may be angular, but it's certainly not too big. The case itself has a diameter of 41.25mm, which should be more than wearable for most people.

On top, you'll find a sapphire crystal, which tops a trio of different dial colours. Pearl White, Coastline Cobalt and Ocean Grey options should offer something for everyone. My personal favourite is the Coastline Cobalt, with a nice bronze-toned dial which is not often seen on other models.

You'll also find 300m of water resistance, allowing this model to conform to professional ISO diving specifications. Inside, a 6R55 movement is accurate from -15/+25 seconds per day, while also offering a three-day power reserve.

Available to pre-order from today, and priced at £1,000 (approx. $1,300 / AU$1,949), this is a killer option for those looking to pick up a reasonably priced dive watch. For anyone looking to add something a little different to their collection, this is the piece for you.