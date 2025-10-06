New Snoopy MoonSwatch has tons of hidden details… but is it enough?

QUICK SUMMARY Swatch has debuted the new MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold, in tribute to October's Hunter’s Moon. Priced at £335, the new MoonSwatch has a cartoon hand on the moon phase that points directly at you, as well as hidden UV ink.

Why is it pointing at me?! OMEGA x Swatch is back again with a new Snoopy-inspired collaboration, inspired by the Hunter’s Moon. The new MoonSwatch Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold is limited edition and has two unique hidden details – but is it enough to keep fans happy?

Snoopy is a character who frequently pops up on OMEGA and Swatch watches, and their MoonSwatch special editions. This year, new MoonSwatch drops have been based on the Mission to Earthphase design which features Snoopy as an astronaut .

The new monthly MoonSwatch’s keep the same overall look and specs of the Earthphase, but features a new design on one of the moons in the moon phase complication, like popcorn for the September Moon . The October Moon – the Hunter’s Moon – is no exception, but I’m not entirely sure what the connection is.

As unveiled on Swatch’s Instagram , October’s Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold is the third chronograph to join the series. As quoted, “it has a unique detail on its moon phase: a hand pointing directly at the wearer.” I don’t know how a pointing hand relates to the Hunter’s Moon but in comparison to previous designs, this new addition to the moon phase is much bolder.

Another unique detail of the new Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold is hidden in plain sight. Next to Snoopy on the left side of the dial, a thought bubble saying ‘I beat everybody’ lights up in the dark in UV ink. It’s another fun small detail, and also links to the illustration on the caseback.

The new Mission to Earthphase - Moonshine Gold keeps the same features as the original model, including a moon phase indicator, navy Bioceramic case, crown and pushes, and a white opaline dial. The moons in the moon phase are crafted from OMEGA’s MoonShine Gold, and the watch is finished with a rubber strap.

I’ve covered MoonSwatch’s for years now, and have always loved seeing what fun new accent it’ll bring. But I feel like the novelty has worn off. I like that Swatch has focused on the Snoopy Earthphase for its new special editions, but the small cartoon-like carvings on the moon phase aren’t terribly exciting – but die hard MoonSwatch fans will probably still queue up to collect them.

