This is my favourite Snoopy MoonSwatch yet – but good luck finding one

Swatch has revealed yet another MoonSwatch – but before you yawn and move on, I reckon this one deserves some serious attention.

It’s called the Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold, and there are three key details. The first is that it’s another MoonSwatch with Snoopy on the dial, which is always a winner in my book.

Secondly, this is one of a small collection of MoonSwatches that feature a moon phase complication on the dial. And it’s not just any moonphase, because this one uses a pair of moon icons made from Omega’s Moonshine Gold, which shimmer with a lovely rose gold shine.

Lastly, this is a MoonSwatch that comes, as standard, without Swatch’s awful strap that plagues the standard collection. Instead, the new Moonshine Gold model is fitted with one of Swatch’s newer rubber straps, which until now have only been sold separately as an extra accessory.

This is all fantastic news, and I happen to love the blue-and-white colour scheme of the latest MoonSwatch. I’m also a fan of how this watch has the Moonshine moonphase indicator, plus a so-called ‘Earth phase’ indicator alongside it. And the shimmering starlight finish to the hands and dial also looks great.

Sadly though, there’s a catch. Not only is this new model of MoonSwatch more expensive than many others, at £335, it’s also going to be extremely hard to find. Like other Moonshine examples, the Mission to Earthphase is available for one day only.

It’ll be in stock on 9th August, the day of the next full moon, and only at a handful of Swatch shops across the UK. These include just two in London (Covent Garden and Oxford Street), as well as Cardiff (St Davids), Manchester (Trafford Centre) and Edinburgh (Princess Street).

This will no doubt be disappointing to Swatch fans who want to buy the new model but don’t live in these cities. Or don’t want to face the inevitably massive queues – or pay the equally predictable second-hand prices. But at least Swatch is still coming up with new ideas for the MoonSwatch, and hopefully the inclusion of the rubber strap suggests we might see the old strap banished from other future models too.