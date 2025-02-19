New OMEGA Seamaster is a vision in bronze gold and burgundy – Bond fans will love it

OMEGA has just announced a new series of its Seamaster Diver 300M. Featuring bronze gold and burgundy dials, the new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M comes with two different strap options and is inspired by the 007 Edition timepiece that was launched in 2020.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is easily one of the brand’s most popular watches, particularly due to its connection to everyone’s favourite spy, James Bond. The new special bronze gold editions of the Seamaster are inspired by the 007 Edition of the Seamaster Diver 300M which was launched in 2020 for the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die.

As James Bond watches go, the Seamaster has been featured in many different movies, including Goldeneye, Die Another Day, Spectre, and more. The 007 Edition for No Time to Die saw OMEGA introduce an aluminium dial that replicated an aged brown ‘tropical’ hue that was inspired by vintage dials.

Now, the new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M takes that brown colour to the next level with its use of bronze gold. The material is being used much more by the brand, as it launched a similar Seamaster Diver 300M in bronze gold with a green dial in December last year.

OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M

(Image credit: OMEGA)

The bronze gold used in the new Seamaster Diver 300M is OMEGA’s one-of-a-kind alloy that features a mixture of 9K gold, palladium and silver. It gives the watch a soft pink colour which is displayed on the case, crown and mesh bracelet, and it perfectly balances the new burgundy colour.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M measures 43mm and is powered by the OMEGA Master Co-Axial calibre 8806 movement that can be seen through the sapphire crystal caseback. The new burgundy colourway is featured on the aluminium bezel ring which has a diving scale in vintage Super-LumiNova. The colour contrasts with the bronze gold case and dial accents, as well as the matte black dial itself.

The dial is kept quite simple, with circles and lines depicting the different hours, and hours, minutes and seconds hands. There are two models of the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M available – one with a brushed bronze gold mesh bracelet or an integrated black rubber strap with a bronze gold buckle.

Pricing on the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M has not yet been released but I imagine Bond fans will be eagerly awaiting to snatch one up when it becomes available.

