OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold

QUICK SUMMARY
OMEGA has launched a new Seamaster Diver 300M watch.
Inspired by the watch worn by James Bond in No Time To Die, the latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is crafted in bronze gold and grade 2 titanium.
OMEGA has continued the launch of its Seamaster Diver 300M collection with a new James Bond-inspired watch. The latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M model is crafted in bronze gold and grade 2 titanium with a choice of two strap designs, and is sure to impress any 007 fan.
OMEGA watches have graced the wrist of many James Bond actors, including Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan – see our full list of the best James Bond watches for all the details. While the Seamaster 300 has been spotted in two different Daniel Craig Bond movies, the new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is inspired by the 007 Edition of the watch that was worn in No Time To Die.
The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is a shift away from the traditional ceramic style of the dive watch, and instead, has a more vintage look while also offering OMEGA fans a different metal option from stainless steel. Rather than steel, the latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M has a 42mm brushed case that’s made from grade 2 titanium, a lightweight material that’s built to withstand extreme temperatures.
Alongside the titanium case, the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M has a bronze gold bezel, crown, hour, minute and seconds hands, hour markers and helium escape valve. The bronze gold colour contrasts beautifully with the aluminium green dial and bezel.
The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement that’s visible through the domed sapphire crystal caseback. The caseback is the same as the 007 edition, tying back in the James Bond-inspired references and features.
The OMEGA Seamaster in Titanium and Bronze Gold is available with two strap options. The mesh bracelet model is £10,100 / $10,700 and the green rubber strap is £9,400 / $9,900.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
New Omega Speedmaster is designed for pilots flying a little closer to the Earth's surface
If the moon is a little far for your tastes, this is the Speedmaster for you
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch reissues its first mechanical piece in a modern way
The Grand Seiko Icefall Hi-Beat has a new skin
By Sam Cross Published
-
TAG Heuer’s new chronograph celebrates 20 years of Formula 1 and Red Bull Racing
TAG Heuer excites racing fans with limited edition Formula 1 chronograph
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Seiko’s new Presage Japanese Garden watch has a playful cutout that’s truly hypnotising
Seiko expands its Presage Japanese Garden series with two new watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Timex Weekender – meet the perfect first watch
A gateway into watch collecting...
By Roland Moore-Colyer Published
-
7 best Cyber Monday watch deals in the USA – Rolex, Tissot, Breitling and more
The best watches to buy right now
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy
Black Friday is the best time to add to your fragrance collection – here's what I'm buying
By Sam Cross Published
-
Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition
Do you ski? Longines announces limited new Conquest Ski Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published