OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has launched a new Seamaster Diver 300M watch. Inspired by the watch worn by James Bond in No Time To Die, the latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is crafted in bronze gold and grade 2 titanium.

OMEGA has continued the launch of its Seamaster Diver 300M collection with a new James Bond-inspired watch. The latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M model is crafted in bronze gold and grade 2 titanium with a choice of two strap designs, and is sure to impress any 007 fan.

OMEGA watches have graced the wrist of many James Bond actors, including Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan – see our full list of the best James Bond watches for all the details. While the Seamaster 300 has been spotted in two different Daniel Craig Bond movies, the new OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is inspired by the 007 Edition of the watch that was worn in No Time To Die.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is a shift away from the traditional ceramic style of the dive watch , and instead, has a more vintage look while also offering OMEGA fans a different metal option from stainless steel. Rather than steel, the latest OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M has a 42mm brushed case that’s made from grade 2 titanium, a lightweight material that’s built to withstand extreme temperatures.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

Alongside the titanium case, the OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M has a bronze gold bezel, crown, hour, minute and seconds hands, hour markers and helium escape valve. The bronze gold colour contrasts beautifully with the aluminium green dial and bezel.

The OMEGA Seamaster Diver 300M is powered by the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 movement that’s visible through the domed sapphire crystal caseback. The caseback is the same as the 007 edition, tying back in the James Bond-inspired references and features.

The OMEGA Seamaster in Titanium and Bronze Gold is available with two strap options. The mesh bracelet model is £10,100 / $10,700 and the green rubber strap is £9,400 / $9,900.

Today's best Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean and Omega Seamaster 300 Master Co-Axial deals $5,255 View $6,200 View $7,150 $6,499.67 View Show More Deals